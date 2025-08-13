15 Funny Movie Costume Fails Viewers Couldn’t Miss
Cinema is an illusion, but attentive movie fans can easily shatter it. Especially when in a 19th-century costume drama, a dress with a zipper appears on the screen, or the heroine from the 1960s wears braces, which didn’t exist at that time. From Ray Ban glasses in 1945 to ultra-fashionable dresses in the late 19th century, we put together 15 movie blunders where costume designers made unfortunate and very funny mistakes.
Gossip Girl — prom accessories
Many Gossip Girl fans are still puzzled by the image of one of the main characters at prom. All of her classmates had classic graduation caps with tassels, but Serena only had a tassel in her hair. The cap itself was missing.
Death on the Nile — the main character’s necklace
The gemstone in Gal Gadot’s necklace is real and is one of the largest and most expensive diamonds in the world. It was found in 1877, but was not inserted into the necklace until 1957. However, the action of the movie takes place in 1937.
Legends of the Fall — Tristan’s looks
It’s hard not to notice that Pitt’s character looks not exactly in the style of the film’s era — the early 1900s. Tristan’s hairstyle and unshaven appearance reminds the audience more of the style of the 60s.
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban — microphones on the actors’ backs
You can see strange protrusions on the characters’ backs — these are microphone batteries. Of course, loyal fans noticed the mistake.
Catch Me If You Can — the heroine’s braces in the late 1960s
Attentive viewers (and those who visit the orthodontist frequently) noticed that Brenda wears braces, which began to be used in the late 70s, but the movie is set in the 1960s.
Pride & Prejudice — Keira Knightley’s character’s boots
Perhaps the creators of the movie Pride & Prejudice thought that everything was thought out to the last detail, but the most loyal fans noted that the boots of the main female characters simply couldn’t exist in the times described in the movie. Rubber boots came into fashion only a few decades later.
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button — Ray Ban sunglasses
Fans of the movie noted the mistake of the costume designers: in one of the episodes, Brad Pitt’s character appears on a motorbike wearing Ray Ban 3025 Aviator glasses. According to the plot, the action in this episode unfolds in 1945. However, this model of glasses didn’t appear until 1952.
Back to the Future — Marty McFly’s guitar
This legendary time-traveling movie is loved by many people. But even here the audience saw a discrepancy. In the scene from 1955, Marty is rocking out with a guitar solo on a Gibson. The problem is that the model of this guitar didn’t appear until 1958. Oops.
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire — Hermione’s dress at the ball
Fans of the book series noticed that Hermione’s dress in the movie was pink. But in the original story, it was described as blue.
Dirty Dancing — Baby’s shorts
The denim shorts that Baby was wearing were very fashionable, but only in the late 70s. Attentive audiences know that the movie depicts the 1960s era.
Batman Returns — the dark knight’s makeup
In the final scene of Batman Returns, the main character played by Michael Keaton rips off his mask, revealing his identity to Catwoman. However, a second earlier, the black makeup around his eyes magically disappears. The audience could not help but notice this blooper.
Little Women — the clothes of the heroines
Fans of Louisa May Alcott’s work, of course, know that the family lived poorly. And despite the fact that the movie conveyed the characters quite correctly, the audience found it strange that the heroines of the movie could often change their outfits which were quite expensive at that time.
Becoming Jane — the heroine’s outfits
Connoisseurs of the Regency era know that young women of the time valued modesty, especially the unmarried ones. However, viewers noticed that in the movie, Anne Hathaway as Jane Austen wears dresses with high waists, open necklines, and no removable inserts. Jane Austen likely wore more closed and layered clothing.
Gone with the Wind — Scarlett’s outfits
Trying to show Scarlett’s beauty through dresses, the costume artists were “ahead of their time.” Everyone knows that the movie describes the events of the 1860s, and dresses like this appeared only in the 1930s.
The Great Gatsby — Daisy’s dress
The fans of this movie noticed one mistake: the dresses worn by Daisy look too modern. The silhouette of that time was looser, the neckline was square, and the back cutout was much deeper.
Movies end, while discussions continue. Are you in favor of historical accuracy, or will you forgive the costumer designers for a couple of “time loops” for the sake of beauty? We look forward to your opinions in the comments.
