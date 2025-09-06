12 Crazy Little Details in Movies That Viewers Might Have Overlooked

The Pizza Planet truck has become one of Pixar’s most beloved Easter eggs, appearing in nearly every film since its debut in Toy Story (1995). This beat-up yellow delivery truck shows up in Cars as a fellow vehicle character and even sneaks into medieval Scotland in Brave, cleverly reimagined to fit the setting. Fans also spot it in Finding Nemo outside the dentist’s office and in WALL·E, abandoned among the trash on Earth. Its recurring presence has turned the truck into a playful Pixar signature, rewarding sharp-eyed viewers with a hidden thread that ties the studio’s diverse stories together.