15 Childhood Pics That Go From Awkward to Absolutely Hilarious
19 hours ago
Childhood is when you are photographed in ridiculous poses and with a bizarre hairstyle, and at that moment, none of us suspects how much we will blush in a few decades, looking at these photos. But our heroes not only treated it with humor, but also decided to give us a great reason to laugh and lift our spirits.
“The exact moment I peaked.”
“I loved dressing up in my mom’s clothes. I really thought I was serving.”
“I knew exactly what I was doing with the SpongeBob shirt and heel combo.”
- This is absolutely so brave. © Big_Consideration493 / Reddit
“When I was 11, I adored guys with that hairstyle.”
“It was 2002. The world has changed since then.”
“Thriller dance routine my sister and I put on for our parents, where being a zombie meant you had hairbrushes stuck in your hair.”
“Me and my brother in 1970”
“I remember so clearly that day my mom saying I’m going to look back and laugh at the stuff I wore, but all I have is pride.”
“Please note, those are just glasses frames with no lenses.”
“I’m 13 years old here.”
“My mom tried to make me a Power Ranger costume.”
“Was obsessed with identifying as a ‘tomboy.’ Pink walls were my parents’ choice.”
“8th grade prom: 2005”
- I’m sure all the girls flirted with you. © Longjumping-Win6078 / Reddit
“Sophomore year photo, 2001”
“My sister and I”
And these photos remind us what it was like to be a child.
