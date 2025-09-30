20+ Photos That Finally Answer the Question, “What If...?”

All of us sometimes wonder, “What if...?” The scenarios can vary greatly. What if you stick your hand out from the height of the Eiffel Tower? What if an ostrich didn’t have feathers?

Our lives are full of such questions that are difficult to answer. In this article, we put together over 20 photos that turn our understanding of familiar things upside down.

“Ice tea froze in the fridge and self-separated.”

“This is what it looks like if you stick your hand out on the Eiffel Tower.”

The potatoes were in the cellar for a whole year.

“My gold ring gilded the handle of my coffee cup over the years.”

“Poured hot tea and the glass split in the middle.”

“My girlfriend fell off her bicycle. Her eyelashes got caught in the broken eyeglasses.”

This ostrich was born without feathers.

“The salsa dripped onto the copper pot and turned blue.”

I boiled down 5 gallons of seawater and this is all the salt."

“A bird’s nest made from my dog’s fur”

“My old phone case of 4 years (left) Vs this new one I just got today (right)”

This is what you can see if you look at a car window through sunglasses.

This is a pattern on the car windows that is not visible.

“I left this cup in my car and after a couple days in the sun, the lid flattened out.”

“My sweaty palms have corroded my Macbook’s aluminum over the years.”

“My salt lamp has mysteriously leaked.”

  • I’ve had a couple of these, and they all eventually leak. They absorb humidity and then if there’s a temperature change in your room they will just dump it all back out. © livens / Reddit

“This Allspice in my father-in-law’s cabinet expired 31 years ago.”

“The way the ice froze on the rim after driving.”

“The color of our freshly squeezed olive oil”

“This apple was damaged at some point and then healed itself. It isn’t squishy or mushy at all, completely firm and normal.”

“My Lina has a golden tooth.”

“My brother-in-law’s side mirror broke, allowing water to seep between and create this interesting effect.”

And here are the weirdest things that people recall they’ve experienced.

