20+ Photos That Finally Answer the Question, “What If...?”
Curiosities
21 hours ago
All of us sometimes wonder, “What if...?” The scenarios can vary greatly. What if you stick your hand out from the height of the Eiffel Tower? What if an ostrich didn’t have feathers?
Our lives are full of such questions that are difficult to answer. In this article, we put together over 20 photos that turn our understanding of familiar things upside down.
“Ice tea froze in the fridge and self-separated.”
“This is what it looks like if you stick your hand out on the Eiffel Tower.”
- I got scared! © TheLazerShow15 / Reddit
The potatoes were in the cellar for a whole year.
“My gold ring gilded the handle of my coffee cup over the years.”
“Poured hot tea and the glass split in the middle.”
“My girlfriend fell off her bicycle. Her eyelashes got caught in the broken eyeglasses.”
This ostrich was born without feathers.
“The salsa dripped onto the copper pot and turned blue.”
I boiled down 5 gallons of seawater and this is all the salt."
“A bird’s nest made from my dog’s fur”
“My old phone case of 4 years (left) Vs this new one I just got today (right)”
This is what you can see if you look at a car window through sunglasses.
This is a pattern on the car windows that is not visible.
“I left this cup in my car and after a couple days in the sun, the lid flattened out.”
“My sweaty palms have corroded my Macbook’s aluminum over the years.”
“My salt lamp has mysteriously leaked.”
- I’ve had a couple of these, and they all eventually leak. They absorb humidity and then if there’s a temperature change in your room they will just dump it all back out. © livens / Reddit
“This Allspice in my father-in-law’s cabinet expired 31 years ago.”
“The way the ice froze on the rim after driving.”
“The color of our freshly squeezed olive oil”
“This apple was damaged at some point and then healed itself. It isn’t squishy or mushy at all, completely firm and normal.”
“My Lina has a golden tooth.”
“My brother-in-law’s side mirror broke, allowing water to seep between and create this interesting effect.”
And here are the weirdest things that people recall they’ve experienced.
Please note: This article was updated in September 2025 to correct source material and factual inaccuracies.
Preview photo credit jerrydisco / Reddit
Comments
Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!
Related Reads
My Stepson Ate Meat in My Vegan House, So I Banned Him
Family & kids
3 days ago
My DIL Excluded Me From the Family Trip—but I Refused to Stay Silent
My Sister Refused to Split Grandpa’s Inheritance With Me—Then Fate Turned the Tables
I Told My Son His Girlfriend Can’t Live With Us If She Doesn’t Contribute, It Backfired on Me
10 Stories That Remind Us to Love Our Family, Even When It’s Not Perfect
My In-Laws Want Me to Pay for the Family Trip as If I’m Their Bank
My Husband Thought I Was Asleep and Admitted Something That Broke Me
Relationships
month ago
I Refuse to Cook Vegan Meals for My Stepson, I’m Not His Personal Chef
My Mom Didn’t Realize She Was on Voicemail—The Consequences Were Devastating
My Parents Gave All Their Money to My Unemployed Brother—So I Served a Payback They Won’t Forget
I Refuse to Sacrifice My Career for My Adult Son’s Illness—I’m Done Being His Nanny
My MIL Excluded Our Children From a Family Trip, So I Made Sure It Was “Unforgettable”
Family & kids
4 weeks ago