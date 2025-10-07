17 Vintage Items That Modern Fashionistas Are Still Proud to Wear

There was a time when these items gathered dust in the wardrobes of our mothers and grandmothers and seemed outdated. But now fashionistas are bringing them to light, and they look in them as if they stepped right off a magazine cover. Life once again proves a simple truth: don’t rush to throw away things that no one wears anymore. There’s a good chance that in a couple of decades, the most stylish people will be flaunting them.

“Mom cleaned out her closet and gave me a few items, including her vintage dress with pockets!”

Looks like it was made for you. You are meant to wear this on a cruise! © Teddycat99 / Reddit

“Popped into a thrift shop for 5 minutes, and here is the result.”

“My heart skipped a beat when I found a magnificent velvet coat from the 1950s by Marguerite Rubel in the trash today!”

“This is me in a designer dress from the 1950s. Wonderful cut and deep pockets!”

You look like a Disney princess! © windrider2 / Reddit

“Found a cool jumpsuit from the 70s. I love the cutouts on the sleeves — they’re just amazing!”

“I bought an incredible vintage coat from the 60s-70s from a woman who was selling her mom’s clothes.”

“This is one of my favorite vintage finds — a dress from the 1960s. The brand is unknown.”

If I had this dress, I would never take it off! © geniebythesea / Reddit

“My thrift finds didn’t impress my husband... But I was simply captivated by these vintage sweaters!”

It seems like a valid reason for divorce. © iDidntAsk2behere / Reddit

“I stumbled upon this dress in a local antique shop. It was just lying in a box! The condition is excellent, considering it’s 100 years old.”

“I’m just thrilled with this 50s style dress I bought today!”

Oh my god, this is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen! And I have 3 cats... © Minimum_Leopard_2698 / Reddit

“Bought a leather trench coat from the 70s.”

“We dressed up as vintage stewardesses, wearing authentic PSA uniforms from the 60s!”

Jeez, the skirts are so short... © Western_Ring_2928 / Reddit

“I got married in a dress from the 1970s.”

“My ex sold vintage clothing for a living. This vintage Everlast tracksuit was probably one of the only good things to come out of our relationship.”

“I went to prom in a 1950s dress and hat and felt so beautiful! I adore the velvet trim at the waist and the bow — they are simply incredible!”

What a wonderful classic! It looks absolutely stunning! © mcclone1 / Reddit

“Today I’m wearing my favorite sweater from the 80s!”

“I’m in a dress, seemingly from the 1920s, at the Christmas ball. All the bead embroidery here is done by hand.”