18 Times Vintage Finds Brought More Joy Than Brand-New Deliveries

Vintage items are not just junk from the past. They are objects with a history that magically combine time, warmth and soul. A mixer, a table lamp or even an old spoon — everything keeps the imprint of someone’s life. And vintage outfits don’t look like museum rarities at all. Many of them are so good that they can easily give a head start to trendy pieces.

“Picked it up for cheap at the thrift store because I saw the vintage tag. It looked awful on the hanger. Got home and tried it on and... I am shook.”

“I went to mom’s to see if she had a cheese grater. She was out of town, but she said, ‘Take anything you want out of the plastic bin I have in the kitchen cabinet. It’s stuff I don’t use anymore.’”

“No cheese grater... this was even better. I have been asking her for this manual hand mixer for years! Loved using it as a kid and still love that 70s green!”

“Vintage 70s suit in ‘mint’ condition! Was in Nashville for work and despite bringing work clothes, snagged this and immediately wore it!”

“Found this at the summer house. My aunt shamelessly hid this treasure from me for 20 years!”

“My daughter wore my vintage mid ’90s dress to Homecoming.”

“This has been my dream bag since I was like 12 years old. I turned 30 this year and decided I was going to buy it. It’s a speedy 30 from 1984.”

“Blouse from my aunt that she likely wore in the ’80s to the office. Skirt was my cousin’s in the ’90s.”

“When my mom was packing up her house, she asked if there was anything I wanted. I only asked for one thing.”

“’You want that old spoon?!’ My mom was surprised. This spoon was on every holiday table for as long as I remember, in the green beans. Yes, mom, I want it more than art, or china, or jewelry.”

“Thank you, mom, for saving this for ‘when I get older!’”

“When I was 12, my mom gave me this dress and told me to keep it, as it would look great on me when I was older. A couple of years later, she passed. I tried the dress on from time to time and all the time something was wrong. Now I’m 25, and I think my mom would be thrilled to see how it fits me now.”

“I’ve always wanted a vintage Chanel bag.”

“We’ve been living in my grandparent’s house for 8 years and I’m still discovering treasures, like this beautiful Murano glass grape lamp I found in the attic.”

“I’ve always wanted a cool plaid blazer + skirt combo to wear to punk shows. I probably overpaid for this, but to find something my size and not have to make any alterations and the exact pattern I wanted, I was simply happy.”

“1970s dress I wore for my friend’s wedding”

“Enamel buckle or brooch I gifted my mother about a decade ago.”

“Perfect time of year to get those vintage pieces out!”

“Vintage perfume collection”

“My grandmother worked in a luxury department store in the perfume department from the late ’70s to the early ’90s. I grew up among those bottles, and for me their fragrances are the smell of childhood.”

“Got this vintage handkerchief sleeve dress for $5 at a garage sale!”