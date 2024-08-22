15 Women Who Chose Vintage Over Branded Clothes and Won the Fashion Game

You don’t have to wear trendy clothes to look cool. Many women have learned this rule perfectly well and are not afraid to wear outfits that were made when their mothers were still children. Let’s face it, vintage clothes are cool!

"These insane 1970s wooden cut-out platforms. They are so good, but also the plastic cuts into my feet a bit, so I can only wear them for a short amount of time."

"I have a 1930s wool swimsuit."

This is so cute! I really love the cut of the bottoms, and that’s so hard to find on modern swimwear! © lizardgal10 / Reddit

“Had several meetings today, decided to dress a little extra. Wearing a 50s handmade black linen wiggle dress and 50s gloves.”

“I can’t believe my luck: this 70s dress was made by a very famous dressmaker.”

“For the longest time I’ve been searching for the perfect 1940s or 30s red dress, and I finally found the one. And I couldn’t have even dreamed that it would have a dagger collar or big pocket but I got super lucky.”

“Wearing my new Graff Hawaiian shirt today, all true 70s vintage”

“I look a bit awkward in this photo, but everything I’m wearing is my late grandma’s.”

“Gorgeous thrift store find! The tag said it’s 1970s handmade. It fits me perfectly.”

“Picked up this ’80s cotton dress from Goodwill the other day. I do love a skirt that twirls.”

“Found this very Marilyn dress and these other 2 cuties yesterday! I have no upcoming events to wear these at though.”

“Wore my vintage 60s dress to work today.”

“I purchased the most stunning 1960s bathing suit for an upcoming trip. I’ve been struggling to find a bathing suit that compliments my changing body, but I’ve finally found a perfect fit in this vintage bathing suit.”

Take care. Depending on how it’s been stored, there can be some degradation of the fibers and elasticity. Wearing it to the pool may not be a great idea. © Imagirl48 / Reddit

“Hit the thrift jackpot and scored a ton of ’60s and ’70s dresses and this is the first one I’ve worn so far!”

"Accidentally bought a children’s dress at a thrift store because it was in the women’s section. I ripped out some seams and inserted bust darts, and now it fits way better."

“Found this 1930s deadstock smock first and then months later found the matching trousers!”