12 Pairs of Photos That Prove Our Life Can Take Truly Fabulous Turns

Life has a wild sense of humor: one day you’re struggling, the next you’re unrecognizable (in the best way). These 12 photo pairs prove that life twists happen, and sometimes they aren’t just good... they’re amaing! Ready to see some real glow-ups and twists?

1. Before and after cat adoption, fed him for 4 months outside then captured him. Most likely left behind in my apartment complex by previous owners.

2. My first day of 6th grade vs first day of 12th (and yes I’m aware my family has had the same car for 6 years)

3. First photo with my crush -vs- 17 years (and 4 kids) later

4. Same outfit 14 months later. (28)-(30)

5. Left photo of me is 19 years old. Right side is me at 26. I don’t even recognize the person on the left.

6. My Dad’s first phone vs his current phone

7. My first ever crazy candy cake vs one of my latest ones

8. 10 years apart.

“Left is me graduating holding my little cousin 10 years ago. On the right we swapped positions and recreated the photo for her graduation yesterday.” © DirtyDrummer / Reddit

9. My mom and I wearing the same dress to our proms 25 years apart. 1988 vs 2013. My face says it all.

10. (35)-(40) Blood, sweat, many tears...and more sweat.

“Woooaaaa . You should be so proud of yourself for the hard work and determination!!”

© _phe_nix_ / Reddit

11. [21] —> [33] Don’t let anyone say you peak in your twenties!

“Finally an actual glow up! You’ve aged like fine wine, congrats.” © NonCreditableHuman / Reddit

12. 14 going on 40 vs now (28)

“You really look like a New York Times best selling author in the first photo it’s great😂😂. In the next photo I’m obsessed with your freckles 😭😭💗” © Sailorm0on27 / Reddit