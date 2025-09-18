I Was Heartbroken When My Mom Chose a Vacation Over My Wedding, but the Truth Shook Me More

Hey Bright Side,

I always pictured my mom standing next to me on my wedding day. Not just as a guest, but as the person who’d help zip up my dress, fix my hair when I got nervous, and maybe even tear up during the vows. That’s how I thought it would go. But everything flipped upside down when she met her new boyfriend, Mark.

A few weeks before the wedding, she sat me down and said she couldn’t come. I thought maybe it was health issues or money problems, something serious. Instead, she told me, “This cruise is a rare opportunity; it won’t come again.” I stared at her, waiting for her to laugh and say she was kidding, but she was dead serious. My own mom was skipping my wedding for a vacation.

At first, I tried to be understanding. She’s been with Mark for less than a year, and I figured maybe she was just excited about something new. But then Mark pulled me aside one day. He looked almost uncomfortable when he said, “If it’s about the date, I can cancel the trip.” He literally offered to rearrange everything so she could be at my wedding.