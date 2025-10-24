I Refused to Let My Husband Be a Birth Partner for His Best Friend, Now I’m the Villain

I said absolutely not. It’s a huge, life-changing decision for our marriage and family. Nick called me “monster” and “cruel” because I can’t have kids, so this might be his only chance to be a father. He’s already promised Emma he’ll be there for the birth and is even listed as her emergency contact.

When I begged him to consider what this means for us, he just accused me of being fussy, insisting Emma needs him because she’s scared and alone. Then, a few days later, Emma secretly sent me a sobbing voice message, guilt-tripping me: if I “really cared about Nick,” I’d let him have this one child. She even threatened to spread rumors about Nick being the dad and rejecting the baby if I didn’t agree. I told her not to contact me again, and warned Nick that if he signs the birth certificate, our marriage is over. Now he says I’m giving him an ultimatum and painting him as the villain for “wanting to be there for a helpless baby.”

I’m not resentful of motherhood. I resent being erased, treated like a placeholder while he becomes a father to someone else’s child. And supposedly, I’m supposed to be okay with that.

Am I losing my mind, or is this straight-up manipulation? Maybe I’m overreacting to the whole situation?"