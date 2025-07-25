17 Beauty Tips that Celebrity Stylists Use on Their Clients
Celebrities in the red carpet always appear flawless. A large team of stylists and makeup artists are behind every celebrity’s impeccable looks. Every detail matters and thanks to these tricks, celebrities can achieve a beauty unlike any other while strutting the carpet.
1. Cinch the waist with a sewed ribbon.
Some stylists like to emphasise their client’s waist by sewing corsage waist bands into their dresses. These pieces encircle the body perfectly and create the desired silhouette. It works much like a corset, but it doesn’t squeeze the body and is more comfortable to wear.
2. Medical tape for chest support.
For that extra lift, celebrity stylists swear by medical tape. It’s the ultimate trick to keep any chest well-supported with no worries of wardrobe malfunctions. Celebrities also use it for looks with topless blazers and loose straps to keep everything in place.
3. Wearing skin-colored panty hose.
Nude pantyhose offer a more elegant way to showcase your legs in a short dress. They provide a more polished and seamless look. The skin-colored tights are also ideal for hiding any imperfections on your legs.
4. Spanx for the win.
Every outfit needs to seamlessly fit like a glove in the red carpet. Achieving that look often comes by wearing spanx. Shapewear is an ideal way to avoid those off-putting underwear lines showing on tight-fitting dresses.
5. Filling in hair.
You might notice a few bald spots lining your scalp. The best thing to do, according to celebrity make up artists, is to fill it in using make up. You can grab an eye shadow with the same shade as your hair and fill it in with a blending brush to make it seamlessly blend with your actual hair.
6. Sometimes underwear is fitted into the dress.
7. Sticky tape for touching up makeup.
No matter how carefully celebrities apply their eyeshadow, excess makeup sooner or later ends up under the eyes and gives one a sloppy look. To remove these treacherous dots, all it takes is a few pieces of sellotape. The sticky side can easily remove bits of eyeshadow or mascara.
8. Sea salt for creating a hairstyle.
Celebrity hair stylist Christine Nelli, who has worked with many Hollywood celebrities, including Tom Holland, Justin Timberlake and Jon Hamm, uses sea salt to create a slightly dishevelled effect. She sprays salt into the hair and then dries it with a hairdryer, ruffling it with her hands.
9. Pads for sweat absorption.
To add volume in strategic areas, many stars use special pads. These pads are worn under clothing around the breasts, hips or buttocks. However, they don’t only serve to create the desired shape. Bra pads or shoulder pads can be used to make smaller pads that absorb sweat and prevent treacherous stains from appearing under the arms.
10. Body butter and talcum powder instead of insoles.
Jenke Ahmed Tailly also believes that the use of any additional insoles and inlays deforms shoes and spoils their appearance. That’s why he advises his clients to massage their feet with shea butter before an event and to cover them with translucent talcum powder to keep their feet from getting sore.
11. A special exercise regime helps strapless outfits stay up.
Stylist Jenke Ahmed Tailly, who has worked with Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé, has his own secret to creating the perfect strapless dress look. He recommends his clients do at least 100 push-ups a day for a fortnight before the event.
12. To avoid the hassle of zips, the dress can simply be sewn up.
Stylist Leesa Evans prefers not to incorporate zips into outfits and tries not to use sticky fashion tape. She believes that the best way is to sew the dress directly onto the star before they go out. This allows the dress to fit better, move more freely and allows the celebrity to breathe more easily.
13. Deodorant can help avoid irritation on inner thighs.
Tight skirts sometimes cause irritation on the inner thighs. To prevent this, stars use deodorant on these areas before putting on their outfit.
14. Makeup base is applied from the center of the face, outwards.
Stylist Kay Montano, who has worked with Charlize Theron, Julianne Moore and Margot Robbie, says that different parts of the face require different layers of makeup foundation. Therefore, apply the product first to the nose and the area around it, and then gently smooth out towards the outer edges. Apply the rest of the foundation with a damp sponge along the hairline and along the chin.
15. Lip balm can help eyes pop and manage unruly strands of hair.
16. Pulling off the best wing.
According to celebrity makeup artist, Ashley K Holm, to create the perfect wing, you’ll want to begin from the last eyelash, then angle your brush to your eyebrow’s ends. Make the wing start thick, then thin it out with a sharp end. You can clean it off with a makeup wipe and an angled brush.
17. Handbags and pockets are not just for storing necessities.
These tricks, while small, can make all the difference to your glamorous outfit.