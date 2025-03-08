14 Times Karma Hit Faster Than Lightning

Life has a curious way of balancing the scales. Sometimes, we act with good intentions, but other times, our actions come back to us in unexpected ways. The concept of karma, often seen as a slow-burning force, can strike with the speed and intensity of a lightning bolt, reminding us that what we put into the world can have an uncanny way of returning—often when we least expect it.

In this article, we explore the times when karma hit fast, leaving a lasting impact on those involved.