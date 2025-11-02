17 People Who Have a Black Belt in Pushing Patience to Its Limit

My late husband was THE JOKE TELLER, only he repeated them to EVERY SINGLE PERSON HE MET. One night while he was entertaining everyone I stood behind him and mouthed, word for word, every joke, each pause, hand gestures and inflection. People were rolling on the floor laughing. He almost caught me, but I knew the jokes so well that I could cover myself. Til the day he died he thought that he was the master of joke telling. His jokes WERE GOOD, but he repeated them SO OFTEN that I had to do something to break up my boredom. I miss you WILD BILL