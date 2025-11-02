My late husband was THE JOKE TELLER, only he repeated them to EVERY SINGLE PERSON HE MET. One night while he was entertaining everyone I stood behind him and mouthed, word for word, every joke, each pause, hand gestures and inflection. People were rolling on the floor laughing. He almost caught me, but I knew the jokes so well that I could cover myself. Til the day he died he thought that he was the master of joke telling. His jokes WERE GOOD, but he repeated them SO OFTEN that I had to do something to break up my boredom. I miss you WILD BILL
17 People Who Have a Black Belt in Pushing Patience to Its Limit
Curiosities
day ago
There are certain people who can drive even a Tibetan monk crazy. The logic of their words and actions is so peculiar that it’s impossible to predict what they can do next. And they are not villains, not hooligans, they’ve just mastered the skill of driving everyone up the wall. And the heroes of our article encountered true professionals in this matter.
- A neighbor, with whom I occasionally chat, asked to borrow $100 for a week. It wasn’t a large amount, so I lent it to her. 10 days later, at 11 p.m., she returns the money, apologizing for the delay.
The next morning, I receive a call from her: “Can you lend me $100?” I happily inform her that I have no money. Then she starts yelling that she had plans for that money and intentionally returned it late so that the shops wouldn’t be open.
At the end, she even exclaimed, “How could you spend my money in the middle of the night?!” © tikorotaro / Pikabu
- In the train compartment, there are 3 people: me, a woman around 40, and her daughter. The woman asks me, “Could you lend us a knife? We need to cut the chicken.” I didn’t mind, so I gave it to her.
They finish eating, and then the woman returns the dirty knife to me. I say to her, “You could have washed it.” And she responds with such grandeur, “Why should I clean your knife?” Well, I just went to the restroom, washed the knife, and put it away silently. About 4 hours later, the woman asks for it again.
— No, I won’t give it to you.
— Why?
— Because you have no idea about manners.
She turned red, breathed heavily, and ran off somewhere... Probably went to complain to the conductor. About 20 minutes later, she returned and started packing her things abruptly. Then, she and her daughter stood in the corridor for another hour until reaching their station. © Vekna / Pikabu
- At 2 a.m., some woman called me and said to stay away from her and Max’s family, otherwise she would call my husband and tell him everything. I nudged my husband and whispered, “It’s for you!” and handed him the phone, then went back to sleep. And through my sleep, I hear my husband saying, “Yeah-yeah, I’ll talk to her about it in the morning.”
In the morning, we figured out who Max was, and my husband spoke with him. It turned out to be a friend from his work, to whom he had given my phone number when he needed to return something to us.
The caller turned out to be his relatively new girlfriend, who decided to eliminate competitors in a radical way: calling all the women in his phone. So the morning didn’t go well for the guy at all. © Priorita999 / Pikabu
- I work with 3D scanning. A boy, about 16 years old, I think, wrote to me.
— I would really like to learn to do it like you.
— Well, that’s a nice desire, I approve.
— Would you be able to take me on as an apprentice?
— Why not? I could.
— And how much will you pay me to learn from you? © snakegreen / Pikabu
- My neighbor and I were talking about how it would be a good idea to jointly hire a nanny for the kids over the summer. But in the end, my husband and I decided to send ours to summer camp. The neighbor got upset and told her kids to stay away from ours.
After 3 weeks of silence, my wife receives a message: “I was emotionally unavailable, and now I’m physically unavailable. We are leaving town for the next couple of weeks, but maybe we can talk when I get back.”
What even was that? Ignoring us because we decided to send our kids to camp instead of sharing the nanny costs? We have every right to act in our own interests. The neighbor never apologized for her behavior. © Moderate_Human / Reddit
- I paint, exhibit my works, earn a decent living, and support my parents. But literally every other relative of mine feels the need to ask when I’m going to grow up and get a real office job every time we meet.
When I tell them how much I sell my paintings for, they say that can’t be true. Every family gathering is like Groundhog Day. Last time, I acted out the entire scene. They got offended. © Overheard / Ideer
- I had an acquaintance. We were in the maternity hospital together. Later, she started commenting on my social media: “Oh, has your baby just started crawling?! Mine has been doing it for 2 weeks already.”
I asked, “Why are you telling me this? To show that your child is smarter?” Somehow, she got offended and removed me from her friend list. © olga_s_psychology
- A couple moved into our neighborhood, and the new neighbor quickly became the soul of our company. But soon I noticed that, firstly, he desperately needed all the attention to be on him. Secondly, he kept retelling the same stories in a loop.
It’s been 5 years, yet the neighbor continues entertaining us with the same tales — word for word — and hasn’t asked a single question about us in all this time. © DBCheshireMan / Reddit
- I was sitting in the park, reading a book. I enjoyed the peace for about 30 minutes, and suddenly I hear from behind: “Hey, miss!” I turned around, and there’s this young guy. He’s walking as if he can’t see, asking for help: “Help me!”
Panicked, I guided the poor thing to a bench. And this goof says, “I’ve gone blind by your beauty. My sight will only return if you give me your number.” Seriously? He needs to get his head checked. © Not Everyone Will Get It / VK
- I thought people like this only exist in jokes. But as it turns out, they live nearby. They don’t see the log in their own eye, but they’ll find a speck in yours.
I was registering children for kindergarten with one mom. Mine is 4 months younger but was already out of diapers, rode a balance bike, and spoke well. We were placed in different groups.
Then that lady told me, “Of course, they can’t be in the same group, we’re so much more advanced, but don’t worry, you’ll catch up to us by school.” I decided we needed to go our separate ways. © obri_toys
- My mother-in-law is a wonderful woman. Her main life goal is the one she sets for herself. Once, it was sour cream. She absolutely wanted to impose, oops, gift someone sour cream and started a relentless calling spree.
First, she tried to reach her daughter, but after a firm “no,” she quickly moved on to the elder daughter-in-law. By 40, that one had mastered the “3 no rule,” and the sour cream gifting failed.
Then she turned to her eldest son. He was at work at the time, so he declined. But she managed to complain about the daughter-in-law.
With a disapproving grunt, she dialed the eldest grandson: “Alex, I have sour cream... Rich, country-style, do you want it?” Alex was in the middle of exams. Strangely, he wasn’t dreaming about sour cream.
The mother-in-law reached the middle grandson. “Uh...” he mumbled, and she cheerfully noted it as a positive response. Taking the sour cream, she headed for a visit. But after meeting her son at the door, back from work, she complained about the daughter-in-law who doesn’t appreciate fresh food, and triumphantly handed her beloved son the sour cream. © user6877032 / Pikabu
- I set a dress code for my wedding that implied no one should wear the bride’s colors. Guests could either dress according to the wedding theme, or just wear all black. I didn’t care if they wore ball gowns or jeans, it was their choice, and I just wanted them to be comfortable and have fun.
So, a former friend writes to me: “Let me send you a photo of the dress I want to wear. You’ll see if it’s appropriate or not.” According to her, she “didn’t want to outshine me on my wedding day.”
I’ve had problems with her before, and I was already tired of her antics, but I decided to put up with her for the day. I said, “Sure, send it.” A message comes, and I almost fall off my chair laughing.
I thought she was joking! It was a faded black baggy dress from the ’70s. It looked like someone had pulled this rag out of the trash and sprinkled it with dust. And that’s the dress in which she was afraid of outshining the bride? Did she really think I’d show up to my own wedding in a dirty sack?
In the end, this girl didn’t show up to our wedding. Honestly, we were all glad about it. I think she just didn’t get her share of admiration from me and realized she wouldn’t be the center of attention, so she stayed home. © Maleficent_Fee_9462 / Reddit
- Last weekend, a friend invited me to a birthday party. There were 9 of us, including the birthday guy — this is important, you’ll understand later. One lady baked a cake for the “newborn” and shared it with everyone who came to the party.
So, I’m chatting with a guest when that lady comes up to us with 2 plates, each with a piece of cake on them. We take the treats and thank her, but she makes a strange face for some reason and leaves. And we continue chatting. I tried the cake, but I didn’t like it, so I put the plate aside.
But after the party, the lady’s boyfriend started messaging me. He said his girlfriend cried all night because she didn’t get a slice of her own cake. Apparently, I took a piece out of spite, and she had only cut the cake into 8 slices and offered it to me just out of courtesy, because she added coconut flakes, which I don’t like. © LeoHyuuga / Reddit
- A girl walks into our department, frantically looking around. I asked her what happened, and it turned out my colleague took her computer for repairs. The girl was hysterical: “It has important information! I urgently need it!”
We began searching, and it turned out that it was actually her monitor that had been taken for repairs, and it was covered with a bunch of sticky notes with important scribbles. © Stories from Life / VK
- I recently met a man, and he seemed to be everything I wanted: tall, handsome, well-read, and even single. We chatted for a while, and then he started persistently inviting himself over to my place. I suggested we meet somewhere in the city to take a walk or sit in a restaurant, but he kept steering the conversation in a different direction and soon enough was asking to visit me again.
— Wait a minute! Why should I be inviting you to my place?
— You know, I just love homemade food, I simply can’t stomach restaurant meals. Besides, it’s nice to sit cozily at home and chat.
— Well, then sit at your own home, since you love being at home. I don’t like cooking or, for that matter, inviting anyone over and serving them food!
And mind you, I know for a fact that this person makes good money. But it turns out, he doesn’t like spending it on women. © Shanya200 / Pikabu
- My wife got upset with me. She’s a clean freak. She spent the whole day visiting a friend while our son and I stayed home. When she returned, she asked, “What did you eat?” I said, “Fried potatoes with cutlets. But the kitchen is clean!”
She started scrubbing it and grumbling. An hour later, I showed her a receipt from a fast food place. So, why did she get upset? Now I’m thinking, maybe I’m not that bad at cleaning after all? © Sh52731 / Pikabu
- I ran into my former teacher on the bus. She immediately started asking if everything was okay with me, if I was married or not. She took my hand and examined my rings.
I replied that everything was fine with my husband and parents. Then she suddenly squealed, “No, that can’t be!” and added, “My daughter is still not married!” © Overheard / Ideer
