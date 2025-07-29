17 Purchases That Turned Out Hilariously Wrong

Anyone who has ever ordered something online knows: it’s always a lottery. And while most purchases are a joy, sometimes the reality exceeds (in the worst sense) all expectations.

In this article, we put together real first-hand stories of when ordering online became a failure. Some photos may cause laughter, while others may evoke sympathy or even embarrassment. See for yourself!

“Ordered radishes for a dish for dinner. Supermarket sent these instead...”

“Ordered a pair of shoes online, it took awhile to get delivered. When they arrived I was so excited to try them on, then realized they were both for my left foot.”

“Ordered ‘cheesy garlic bread’ from a local diner, got something with onions.”

“Ordered steak and this is what showed up.”

“We ordered a wedding cake. This is what we got.”

“I decided to order some sushi.”

“Ordered a new phone online, and the box arrived empty.”

“Ordered a ‘half mushroom, half pepperoni’ pizza.”

“My mother ordered 1,000 plastic blocks for her nephews... Ended up receiving 523.”

“What we booked vs what we walked in. I can’t stop laughing at the situation!”

“Ordered a tuna sandwich today and they forgot to put tuna in it.”

“What I ordered vs what was delivered”

“My kid was disappointed to say the least.”

“What we ordered vs what we got”

This article proves that shopping online can bring unpleasant surprises. Has it ever happened that you received the wrong item?

