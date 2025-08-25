I Refuse to Name My Baby After My Mom, and the Truth Is Coming Out
Family relationships can be full of love, but also full of complicated feelings. What starts as a special moment can turn into something painful because of misunderstandings. One reader shared a story about how choosing a name for her baby hurt another special woman in her life: her mother.
Hi Bright Side!
I think I totally messed up my relationship with my mother without even knowing. It’s partially her fault, too, not going to lie, but I still feel like we’ll never bounce back after this.
When I found out I was pregnant, my mom was the first person I told. I was sooo excited! She was so happy for me, too, she started jumping like a child. I thought she was going to burst. I got emotional seeing her so excited.
But things started to change as time went on. When I was 6 months pregnant, my mom started hinting that I should name the baby after her. I love my mom, but I wouldn’t like to name my kid after her, though. Don’t get me wrong, she’s a great woman, and we have an amazing relationship.... for the most part.
You see, at times, she can be emotionally manipulative and dramatic. Mind you, this isn’t the first time she tried to emotionally pressure me into doing something her way. I went to the school she wanted, in the city she wanted. For years, I’ve worn only a haircut she approved of.
But this time it wasn’t just about me, it was about my daughter, too. Also, her name is Linda, and I didn’t like how it sounded with my last name. So I chose Camila. It’s soft, but strong, and I don’t know, it feels right.
But when I told my mom, she stared at me and said, “You’ll regret this. Your child isn’t even worthy of the name!” I laughed.
I thought she was joking. Or that she was guilt-tripping me. But she hasn’t spoken to me in 4 weeks. Over a name, really?
My cousin called me last week to check on me and right before she hung up she said, “You know why she’s really mad, right?” Well, apparently, my mom had a daughter before me. Which was a stillbirth.
She named her Camila. And never told me. Not once. I never, ever heard of this from other relatives. I was actually a bit upset over the fact that everyone in the family seemed to know, apart from me.
She thought I had chosen that name on purpose to “mock her pain.” It was such a blow for me. I’ve felt sick to my stomach ever since. Should I change the name? But I like it, and so does my husband...
Should I ask her about it? I don’t want to hurt her, though. I don’t know how to approach this. And to be honest, I don’t even know who to blame right now.
Let me know what you think,
Danielle M.
Dear reader, thank you for sharing. What you’re describing isn’t a conventional family conflict. It’s a truly delicate issue that affects multiple people from your inner circle. Here’s what we think might help.
Choose a calm environment for the two of you to speak.
When you feel ready, reach out and tell her what you learned from your cousin. Let her know you had no idea and that the name was chosen simply because you loved it. Be honest about how shocked and sad you felt when you found out.
Give her a chance to share her side if she wants to, but don’t push her if she isn’t ready. Sometimes just knowing you care can help her soften over time.
Pick the baby’s name with your husband.
This is your baby, so the decision should be between you and your husband. Talk through how much the name means to you both and how you would feel if you changed it.
If you keep it, explain to your mom that it comes from a place of love, not harm. If you change it, let it be because you truly want to, not because you feel pressured. Either way, it should feel right for your little family.
Give her time to work through her grief.
Her silence is hard, but it may be her way of dealing with emotions she has kept inside for years. She may need space before she can see past the pain and connect with you again. Let her know the door is open, and you’re willing to talk when she’s ready. In the meantime, focus on your own well-being and the joy of welcoming your baby.
