I Refuse to Name My Baby After My Mom, and the Truth Is Coming Out

Hi Bright Side!

I think I totally messed up my relationship with my mother without even knowing. It’s partially her fault, too, not going to lie, but I still feel like we’ll never bounce back after this.

When I found out I was pregnant, my mom was the first person I told. I was sooo excited! She was so happy for me, too, she started jumping like a child. I thought she was going to burst. I got emotional seeing her so excited.

But things started to change as time went on. When I was 6 months pregnant, my mom started hinting that I should name the baby after her. I love my mom, but I wouldn’t like to name my kid after her, though. Don’t get me wrong, she’s a great woman, and we have an amazing relationship.... for the most part.