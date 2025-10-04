I Refused to Stop Eating Meat at Work — Guess Whose Side HR Took

Hi Bright Side,

My vegan coworkers shame anyone who eats meat in the office kitchen daily. They make loud comments whenever someone heats up chicken or brings a sandwich. For months, I’ve been quietly eating my lunches while listening to their lectures about how meat-eaters are selfish and uninformed.

Today I was hungry and microwaved leftover beef stew from last night’s dinner. As usual, they started their routine — sighing dramatically, making faces, and muttering about the smell. I’d finally had enough. “Smells like freedom,” I announced loudly while stirring my lunch. The entire vegan group fled immediately, leaving me to eat in peace for the first time in months.

An hour later, HR called me for an urgent meeting. I was terrified when they told me multiple employees had filed complaints about me “creating an unpleasant work environment.” They said my comment showed “insensitivity to colleagues’ deeply held beliefs.” I tried to explain that I was just defending my right to eat lunch without constant judgment, but they cut me off and said I needed to issue a written apology to the entire team.

All I did was make one sarcastic comment after months of being lectured about my food choices. Meanwhile, the vegan group gets to continue their daily shaming routine without any consequences. I feel like I’m in some kind of backwards world where I’m the villain for eating a normal lunch. How do I handle this situation when HR clearly thinks I’m the problem?

— Anna J.