19 People Who Got a Little Too Creative, and the Result Is Simply Hilarious

A creative approach to workflow is, of course, a valuable quality. However, there is a special category of repairmen for whom “That’ll do” is the main motto in life. You look at the fruits of their labor and don’t know whether to cry or laugh.

“I’m just speechless.”

“The way my roommate fixed our front door. By the way, he’s a mechanic.”

“Like why?”

“The management company has been giving the building ‘a facelift’ and everything has been this bad. I was just hoping when they did my neighbor’s door last week it was a mistake (like they painted the wrong thing) but I came out to this this morning.”

“My landlord ‘solved’ the problem with the leak in the bathroom.”

Please, tell me this is a joke!

“The world’s worst urinal”

This is ingenious from an engineer’s perspective. And I’m not joking.

The lower the amount of water output, the more difficult it is to get the diaphragm to seal. That’s why diaphragms go bad. So much quicker on newer toilet designs, even though the physical design of the flushometer has not changed, and the diaphragms are interchangeable from 1960s till today.

By dividing the water in 2 from an engineering perspective, you can half the water consumption per flush without having to deal with an impossibly small amount of volume to actuate a diaphragm. This design would be significantly more efficient for a high use. Waterless urinals have significantly higher environmental impacts. © HaloDeckJizzMopper / Reddit

“I was curious why I kept ending up on the fourth floor after pressing button 2.”

“This sign is a picture of a sign of the same shape.”

“At night, this window makes it so that you can see into other cubicles.”

“Nothing says ‘safe cycling infrastructure’ like swerving into traffic to avoid a concrete planter.”

“Looks unsafe”

“I am 6 feet flat.”

“Worked on a 6000+ piece LEGO set for 20+ hours.”

“So, after a house renovation, some cleaners came to help with all the dust. I guess they really wanted to clean this one shelf that had a LEGO set on it. The shelf was wrapped in plastic, but they took it all off, disassembled the LEGO set, put the pieces in garbage bags, and then cleaned the shelf.”

“The landlord replaced the rusty hinges.”

“This is how my landlord fixed the wall.”

Not nearly enough duct tape on that repair!

“My landlord’s ‘solution’ to broken kitchen tiles.”

“Ordered a board to fix the fence. Delivery driver shoved the board through my letterbox.”

“Our director’s chair”

I'm afraid to imagine what the employees are sitting on then.

“They replaced the asphalt in the yard. As you know, when transplanting a trash can, the main thing is not to damage its root system to help it settle in the new place.”

This is how the porch was renovated at our school.