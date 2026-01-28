19 School Stories That Remind Us Why Those Years Were Unforgettable

School days are a time of challenging tasks and funny stories: difficult subjects, first love, brilliant quotes from teachers, classmates’ pranks—all of us have something to reminisce about from that period of life. We put together 19 stories, whose heroes still recall their school days with a smile, and some can’t help but laugh out loud.

  • In school, I had a powerful computer that allowed me to immerse myself in the coolest games. That’s exactly what I did, neglecting my studies, sleep, and life in general.
    At first, my mom only scolded me. Then she went ahead and sent an email to the developer, who lived somewhere in Norway. Using a translator, she detailed the situation.
    In response, she got exactly what she wanted—I was banned from the game for 900 days. That was precisely how many days were left until the end of school. © Not everyone will understand / VK
  • When I was in the 6th grade, we moved to a new apartment. The area was not really developed with almost no public transport. In winter, I woke up to the alarm on my wristwatch. I had breakfast, got dressed, and went to school.
    After around 30 minutes at the empty bus stop, I decided that since the bus wasn’t coming, I could skip classes. I went back home, and my parents were still asleep; it was only 4:30 a.m. It turned out that I had accidentally pressed the melody playback button in my sleep and decided to get up. © BadSpeaker / Pikabu
  • We had a guy senior year that did a themed week, one day a cowboy and the next a scuba diver complete with wetsuit and oxygen tank. © felurian182 / Reddit
  • Once at school, the boy I had a crush on handed me a Valentine card and a necklace with a heart-shaped pendant and said, “Could you please give this to Vicky?” Vicky was my best friend.
    I couldn’t decide what was more upsetting: that the gift was not for me or that he thought of me as one of his pals. Needless to say, he couldn’t copy my test answers that day. © buzya_nm / Threads
  • One of my classmates placed an ad to sell our school. He listed the phone number of the student affairs office and the contact person as the secretary there. All day long, buyers were calling, eager to snap up such a prime piece of land with a large swimming pool and running track. © GhostOO7 / Reddit
  • I really disliked getting up early for school. One night, I stayed up watching a series and was jolted awake by my alarm. Half-asleep, with barely open eyes, I had some pancakes. I didn’t even bother to wash up: I got dressed, grabbed my backpack, and headed to school.
    Even near my house, I noticed strange looks from people passing by. At the bus stop, a woman approached and asked, “Aren’t you cold?” I looked down and realized I had rushed out in my pajama pants. © Shkogwarts / VK
  • One of my friends brought in a universal remote and tuned it to the TV in the lunch hall. This TV's original remote had long since been lost, so he had the only one. Instead of the news during lunch, he would change it to sitcoms, etc.
    The teachers were pretty clueless and kept flicking through dozens of channels only for him to immediately change back. They even started turning it off. He just turned it back on again. About a month of this, and the teachers finally gave up.
    Nobody except our immediate friend group knew it was him doing this, but the entire school had whispers about this mystery man for ending the scourge that was the news channel. © Kickerz101 / Reddit
  • I still laugh recalling some of the teachers' phrases. For instance, my physics teacher used to say, "Oxygen is the source of life on Earth. Without oxygen, no one needs anyone at all." Another teacher would come up with things like, "Write whatever you want, just without mistakes." © nata_kinoeng / Threads
  • There was a girl in my class I really liked. When she asked for my biology notebook, I took my chance and tucked a love letter inside. She gave it back with a blank expression. My heart sank.
    I opened the notebook at home and found a letter in the notebook with her reciprocal confession. © Shkogwarts / VK
  • It’s break time for the eighth grade. Two boys start a conflict right next to my desk. The situation is heating up: they’re standing forehead to forehead, faces angry. I wanted to intervene but then decided to wait—it’s too interesting!
    And then suddenly, one of them just licks the other one on the nose! Both burst out laughing, and the conflict is resolved. And I keep thinking: was that even allowed?! © Overheard / Ideer
  • Once a classmate decided to play a joke on the gym teacher and offered him her hand for a handshake. The gym teacher didn’t miss a beat, shook her hand, and didn’t let go until the end of the lesson! He performed absolutely every exercise with her. And after the lesson, he said she passed the “test” and gave her an A! © Shkogwarts / VK
  • Yesterday, my younger brother came home from school with a note in his planner. I asked him how he managed to get a disciplinary warning in IT class.
    He and his friends took a screenshot of the desktop, set it as the wallpaper, and deleted all the actual icons. The teacher couldn’t do anything, thought the computer was broken, and the school “engineer” couldn’t solve the problem either.
    Only some eleventh-grader was able to help. Oh, I remember my IT classes about 12 years ago when we did the same thing, and it took them more than a week to fix the problem. © Shkogwarts / VK
  • In 5th grade, I had a crush on a boy. One time, he got permission to leave class, saying he felt sick. The teacher asked me to bring this classmate the planner he had forgotten.
    I rang the bell. The door opened, and I started my rehearsed speech, only to realize that it was his dad standing there with a surprised look, saying, “Wait, class is over? But don’t you have extra math class today?”
    It turned out my classmate decided to skip class with his friends, and I accidentally gave him away.
  • Once, I missed almost 2 weeks of school. I started calling classmates to ask for the assignments for the week. I only managed to reach one troublemaker. Surprisingly, he told me everything and wished me a fast recovery.
    On the first day back, I was called up to answer in biology class. I went up and began delivering my report on lice. Not the most pleasant topic, but I was well-prepared. Meanwhile, my classmates were bursting with laughter.
    The teacher interrupted my speech and said, “This is all very nice. But I asked you to report on mammals.” I looked at that classmate, and he was laughing louder than anyone. © Shkogwarts / VK
  • Some kid at the talent show went up on stage, stood still in the middle with an emotionless expression, and just stood there while Windfall by TheFatRat was playing in the background. What a talent. He said, “This is my favorite song.”
    It was me. I seriously cannot handle this embarrassment. I don’t know what crossed my mind. © UltraX76 / Reddit
  • Having an awful teacher put me down, telling me that I would fail. When I got my results and could rub my A grade in her face, it was just hilarious to me. Getting a hug from one of my other teachers, who told me how proud they were in front of her, was just amazing also. © poormansnigella / Reddit
  • There was a very crotchety librarian in her mid-sixties in my high school. She’d yell at kids for eating or using their phones or making too much noise. One time there was a group of kids gathered around a computer laughing loudly.
    She starts to march over and asks, “What’s so funny?” A smart kid replied, honestly, with “Black jokes.” “Black jokes?” she says angrily. Then, without breaking stride, she adds, “I loooove black jokes!” © whiteddit / Reddit
  • A classmate asked to copy my essay. I thought at the time I was building social connections this way. He gets called to read the essay aloud and receives top marks. Then his friend reads his, and amusingly enough, the essay is exactly the same.
    And then the same essay shows up with the school’s biggest troublemaker... We’re all nervously giggling. The teacher calls on me, and I start to cry. She silently took my notebook, looked it over... She didn’t give out any more grades.
  • I went to a small rural school that had “drive your tractor to school day” every year, which led to some students slowly driving lawn tractors and commercial mowers and things like that down the road, along with a variety of large commercial farm tractors and antique farm equipment, which was cool to see. © Mushrooming247 / Reddit

What school memory do you cherish? If it’s not a deep secret, feel free to share with us in the comments.

And these shocking school stories show that some people are not meant to be teachers.

Preview photo credit Shkogwarts / VK

