19 Women Showed Their Summer Manicures and Proved That Nail Art Is Pure Joy at Any Age

There’s something genuinely lovely about a fresh manicure in summer — the hour of quiet in the nail salon chair, the conversation that goes nowhere useful and everywhere important, and then the moment you hold your hands up and actually love what you see. These 19 real women shared their summer nail art, and the range is everything: koi pond nails with a cat-eye shimmer finish, shark designs for the person who takes their ocean era seriously, neon butterfly wings and rhinestone fairy sets. Whether you’re looking for your next appointment idea or just here for the joy of seeing what summer looks like on someone’s fingertips, this one’s for you.

Honestly, these photos are horrible! I was too busy to get an actual good photo of them, so these will have to suffice. The thumbs and pinkies are a little messy so please don’t look too hard.

You’ve got to be kidding! The manicure turned out absolutely perfect! © Bright Side

Koi pond nails — first time using cateye and I’m obsessed.

If I were giving out awards for manicures, I’d give you first place. © False-Contract-1146 / Reddit



Manicure for my 78-year-old mom. They’re busy and I was practicing some 3-D cat eye flower petals, but in the end, she loved them and I need more practice with it.

If only I had the courage of this gorgeous woman at 30! © Bright Side

Neon butterfly wings

Shark manicure is my favorite summer look.

The manicure I did is for this client’s lake/mountainside holiday. The brief was all the gems with a pink and green palette to give a foresty/summer/Tinkerbell vibe.

I did my sister’s manicure and I’m absolutely in love with it.

Holographic multi-shift cat eye abalone shell nails by me. Kicking myself for forgetting to top-coat the pearls because the pearlescence rubbed off immediately.

This woman got probably the most summery manicure imaginable: apples, greenery, ladybugs. Together and on their own, everything looks gorgeous.

Notice the details — the dewdrops, the colors, the little buttons. And the ladybug is absolutely beyond praise! © Bright Side

My boss “gifted” me this manicure for my birthday.

Where do you work? I’m already on my way to apply for a job at your company! © Bright Side

“Vacation” nails I did myself

Wanted something whimsy. I also wanted to try my hands on this paint-looking vibe with gel. Not 100% what I imagined but I am happy with it.

The Impressionists would have welcomed you as one of their own! © Bright Side

Blueberry lemonade — the perfect start to summer

I planned a beach getaway for my birthday, so I needed a summer manicure.

This woman did a manicure designed like floral postage stamps, and you have to admit, it looks wonderfully summery.

Banana summer

Wow, I don’t know what could be more summery than this banana print! © Bright Side

I’m not a professional, but I’ve been doing my own nails with gel polish for 4 years. For me, it’s a kind of meditation.

Slime? Paint drips? Ice cream drips? I have no idea but I love it!

4 hours for the left and a bit faster for my right. Builder gel, gel polish and 3D gel on my natural nails. Need to work on my ombré and cuticle flooding but other than that I’m so obsessed and proud of these.

These are so pretty! The realistic look made my brain supply the smell. © GoatsNHose / Reddit



Summer manicures are one of those small things that carry more joy than they have any right to — a few colors, a couple of hours, and somehow you feel completely different walking out than you did walking in. That’s what nail art does at its best — it’s not just decoration, it’s a small act of self-expression and, sometimes, love: 10 Fresh Nail Trends That Are Already Defining Summer