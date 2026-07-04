10 Fresh Nail Trends That Are Already Defining Summer 2026

You aren’t alone if you feel like your manicure routine has fallen into a bit of a repetitive loop lately. Thankfully, the mid-year beauty forecasts are in, and the summer 2026 nail trends are anything but boring. This season is defined by a fascinating contrast.

On one hand, we are seeing the rise of hyper-glossy, translucent “glass” manicures that scream quiet luxury. On the other, high-pigment colors like electric tangerine and creamy butter yellow are taking over as the ultimate vacation statements.

The overarching rule for the season? Keep the length manageable, the shape natural, and the shine levels set to an absolute maximum. These 10 breakout styles are already defining the summer aesthetic.