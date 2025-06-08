20+ Archive Photos of Grandparents Who Are Just Stunning

A photograph is a captured moment of the past that we can relive over and over again. Through a photo, we learn the history not only of our family, but also of an entire country or people. Photographs store not only faces, but also emotions, smells, places that maybe don’t exist anymore. Photo albums themselves are storages of memories that help us understand who we are and what our ancestors were like.

“The photo was taken sometime in the 1960s when my grandmother was a majorette.”

A majorette is a parade performer who marches in formation with the band, performing dance and acrobatic movements with the baton. Majorettes usually wear brightly colored uniforms and accompany brass bands in parades and festivals. — Bright Side note.

“My grandmother on her wedding day, 1970s”

“My grandmother entered the Miss Arkansas pageant sometime in the 1940s or 1950s. She got second place!”

Grandpa was probably the proudest man in town. © lobo2r2dtu / Reddit

I love these old photos. They’re so beautiful and classy! © HamboneBanjo / Reddit

“This is what my granddad who trained with Arnold Schwarzenegger looked like.”

“My gran. The fact that she was a fashion designer in the 50s adds spice to this photo.”

This could be a cool tattoo! © boringhoustonboy / Reddit

Dresses sure look a lot differently than they do now. © adudeguyman / Reddit

“My grandmother modelled for magazines in the 1940s. Here’s one of the old photos I found.”

I think she was a stylish grandmother. © Ok_Prompt1003 / Reddit

“My great-grandfather circa 1920s”

1920... wow, if you told me this photo was taken today, I’d believe you. Great photo! © Stop***RockNroll / Reddit

“Portrait of my great-grandmother in 1929”

“My grandfather taking a selfie, 1965”

A selfie, before selfies were a thing. © itsnotsauceitsgravy / Reddit

Your grandfather had no idea that 60+ years later, this photo would be seen by the whole world. © Cuchullain99 / Reddit

“My favorite picture of my grandmother from the early 1970s”

“My great-grandmother at age 17, circa 1928. All women loved to dance and perform at parties at that time”

“My great-grandfather in the 1930s”

He looks like you better not mess with him! © Wolfman1961 / Reddit

“A photograph of my grandmother as a teenager, late 1890s”

“My 18-year-old great-grandmother in 1907”

By the way, her dress (especially the bodice) is quite appropriate for 1906. It was a tumultuous era in women’s fashion. © Byzantine-alchemist / Reddit

You’re telling me an actual human being saw this post and decided to tell you, “Naw, this isn’t in 1907, it’s 1906, I can tell from the outfit?” © Blue_Osiris1 / Reddit

Is your great-grandmother single? © tony1grendel / Reddit

“Korean fashion in those days. This is an old picture of my great-grandfather and one of his sons in Korea!”

“My grandmother in the 1920s. She reminds me of Old Hollywood in this picture.”

“A photo of my grandfather at 17 years old”

“My great-grandmother poses for her engagement portrait — photographed by Louis Fabian Bachrach in Baltimore, 1926.”

“My fourth great-grandmother, the photo may have been taken in the mid to late 1860s.”

“My grandfather’s photo in the 1960s”

Looks like yesterday’s photo. It’s so cool to have such a great, “futuristic” photo of your grandfather. © fire_inceptionist / Reddit

Right! I got this photo restored as soon as I found it. He just looked too cool, lol. © Independent-Fuel-183 / Reddit

“A black and white passport photo of my grandmother taken in the late 1950s or early 1960s”

“In the 1940s, Grandma trained to be a nurse, and this is her graduation photo.”

People were more beautiful back then. © umpussaddleok / Reddit