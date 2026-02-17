20+ Moments That Prove Grandma’s Kindness Is the Thread That Holds the Family Together

Our grandmothers are people who take care of us by default. They feed us, listen to us, and find just the right words to calm us down. Their homes seem to hold the secret of coziness, and their refrigerators seem to have an endless supply of food, making it really hard to leave them.

Grandma knows how to lift her grandkids’ spirits first thing in the morning.

When I was a child, my grandma once put chicks in my bed in the morning. She stood there waiting while they chirped. I couldn’t figure out what was going on. Woke up to some chirping, wondering where it was coming from, who was making it?

I pulled back the corner of the blanket, and there they were, 5 of them. I had been waiting so eagerly for them, running to the barn every day, checking with the hens. And she brought them to me. It’s the warmest and most cherished memory from my childhood. © ushastiy.master / Pikabu

I visit my grandma every weekend for lunch and when I go home she gives me food for dinner. Now she’s going to vacation and left me food for 4 weekends.

Grandma can make you eat much more than you planned.

I once asked grandma to cook me “about 30-35 dumplings, I won’t eat more than that.” Grandma cooked them and sat down next to me to watch her grandson eat. The grandson, meaning me, ate, ate, ate, ate... barely finished and couldn’t get up from the table.

Grandma said, “Well done, you finished them, I was wondering if they would fit in you or not. They did!” Turns out she had cooked 55-57 pieces. Her idea was, “Well, why leave 20? Let’s just make some fresh ones.” © A**** / Pikabu

My dog gets really anxious in the car, so my grandma asked to sit in the back with him. The whole car ride all I heard was, “It’s okay, we’re almost there, brave boy.”

This pup designed a jumper in school and her granny made it for her to wear.

Grandma showed me this pillow she bought herself online.

Grandma doing Grandma things

I told my 7-year-old that Pandi can not come to school with her, because he doesn’t have shoes or a hat for sun protection. But since Grandma will pick her up today, I will make sure he will come with Grandma.

Well, when I picked her up at Grandma’s place, I was greeted with this... Well played. Grandma is the best accomplice. Not sure why Pandi will stay home on Monday.

For some reason, I thought traveling with my 85-year-old grandmother wouldn’t be fun. I’m so glad I was wrong!

Sending food to a “hungry” grandson is Grandma’s basic minimum.

The worst day for my grandmother is when her grandchildren are hungry. So she always came to my parents’ house and brought me something to eat every 2 or 3 days. It was either pies, some kind of soup, sweets, meat, or sausages.

But not long ago, I moved to another apartment, which was such a shock for my grandmother that she learned how to send packages by mail! And the first time, I received about 22 pounds of various food. Frozen cutlets, pies, dumplings, stuffed cabbage rolls, jars of jam, compote, cucumbers, and tomatoes...

I was completely shocked, but a grandmother always remains a grandmother. And there’s nothing you can do about it! © Ward No. 6 / VK

For the first time in 6 years, I got to see my great-grandmother.

Her gaze makes it clear just how deeply she loves you! © emorat***** / Reddit

Grandmothers are ready to take care of all children in the world.

I was returning home from a corporate party, and my feet were just aching from the heels. I flopped into a seat on the bus, kicked off my shoes, and finally sighed in relief.

Sitting across from me was an elderly lady, who looked me up and down, pursed her lips, and, leaning toward me, pulled out some homemade woolen slippers from her bag. She said she was taking them to her granddaughter as a gift, but it’s okay, she’ll knit her new ones, and told me to keep my feet warm, not to catch a cold barefoot.

I try to watch my calories, but my grandma had other plans.

My grandma taught me the basics of crochet when I was in 6th grade. I recently picked it back up at 25, and just finished my first project following a pattern.

Grandmas are always ready to make sacrifices for their grandchildren.

Usually, whenever I planned to visit my grandma, I would call her a couple of days in advance.

Upon arrival, there would be a table full of my favorite food: baked meat, salads, pickles, and homemade compote.

I look at all of this, and I start to feel sorry for her. She’s 86 years old, her hands are all twisted from arthritis, with constant issues with blood pressure, yet she spent so much effort on cooking.

Now, for a year already, I call her just an hour before my arrival to check what groceries she needs and to make sure she doesn’t have time to cook. © maxsway / Pikabu

My little sister loves rats but is allergic, so my grandma crocheted her a rat in a suitcase complete with a pillow, teddy bear, and dresses she can change.

They show as much attention to each other as they do to their grandchildren.

My grandma works as a nurse, and she often brings home various chocolates, boxes of sweets, and other things that grateful clients give her.

2 weeks ago, they had an elderly woman at the clinic who also brought chocolate to express her thanks, and my grandma’s colleague said, “Oh, our stomachs are already aching from all these sweets. A jar of pickles would be great!”

The very next day, the woman brought each nurse a jar of homemade pickles. They were all over the moon with happiness because they were truly tired of the sweets. The secret to making an entire hospital department happy. © Ward No. 6 / VK

My grandma and I made this apple pie together! She taught me and now we always bake together.

My grandmother makes the best breakfasts!

That’s crazy. I think only your grandma could come up with a breakfast like this. © Unknown author / Reddit

I asked Grandma about her cat that I’d never seen before. She replied, “Oh, that’s Ted. He adopted us about a year ago.”

My grandma is 91. Just look at the sweater she knitted for me!

Following up on the previous post. Here’s a photo of my granny with the sweater she knitted!

Grandmothers remember everything about us to the smallest detail.

Before the birth, my husband and I couldn’t decide on a name for our son. We made lists, argued, crossed names out, and went back to the start. There were seemingly nice options, but none of them “stuck.”

After the birth, my husband came to the room, and though I was still tired, I smiled and said, “Matthew. His name is Matthew.” He was surprised — that name was not even in our lists. But he didn’t argue, saying he liked it since I was so sure.

A couple of days later, my grandmother came to the hospital. She peeked into the cradle, looked at the baby, and immediately said, “Well, of course, Matthew.” We exchanged glances with my husband, a bit shocked.

She laughed and said, “You always dreamed of having a son named Matthew as a child. You even wrote ’Matthew’s Mom’ on your school notebooks.” And suddenly I felt so warm. Apparently, the heart remembers what the mind has forgotten. © Mamdarinka / VK

Grandmothers are ready to give everything to their grandchildren.

In my youth, I was getting ready for a date with the guy of my dreams. I was terribly nervous, spinning in front of the mirror, not liking anything. My grandma watched my frantic preparations, shook her head, and went to her room. She returned with a small box. I thought she was about to give me an old-fashioned brooch.

Instead, she handed me her brand-new, never-opened bottle of expensive French perfume, which she had saved for 20 years “for a special occasion.” She said, “Spray this on, dear. The dress is nothing, but the trail should make him follow you to the edge of the Earth.” That’s how I enchanted my husband.

Grandma gave me some honey from the family farm.

Grandmas are always there to take care of everyone.

We have a sweet old lady living in our building who has always been too kind to me. For a long time I couldn’t understand what I had done to deserve it, but she used to constantly bring me food.

Her relatives would bring her something from the village, and she would pass on eggs, meat, pies, and all that to me. It was lovely. Sometimes I’d try to give her something in return, but she always refused.

I only found out the reason not too long ago when she started asking about my husband and reassuring me that her husband also had trouble finding a job for a long time, but things eventually worked out.

Just to clarify, we’re fine, including financially, but the old lady thought we needed help because my husband is always at home and doesn’t go to work. He doesn’t have to; he works from home. But the old lady is a sweetheart. © Caramel / VK