20 Stories That Remind Us Kindness Still Exists, Even When It’s Hard to See

Well I’ll say this much, since apparently it needs saying: that man understood kindness, empathy, and compassion better than most people who won’t stop talking about them online. He didn’t make a show of it, didn’t need applause, and didn’t cry about how hard life is. He saw a problem, used common sense, and quietly helped people keep their lights on and food on the table. That’s real compassion, not performative nonsense. If more folks handled things like that, instead of demanding praise or sympathy, the world would run a lot smoother.