Carrying "expensive electronics" on foot without checking the weather or having a plastic bag is the height of negligence. You were trying to "shield the box with your body" because you treated a multi-hundred dollar investment with the foresight of a child. If it hadn't been for a random stranger, you’d be sitting on your porch with a box of soaking wet junk right now. This isn't a story about a cyclist; it’s a story about your own poor planning.