I Refused to Do Overtime and Weekend Calls for Free, Now HR Got Involved
Workplace drama can turn toxic fast when one employee refuses to follow unfair rules. Standing up for yourself at work sounds brave—until HR changes the policy and your coworkers blame you for the fallout. One reader found herself caught between a demanding boss and angry colleagues after she refused unpaid overtime. Polly sent us her letter asking for advice.
The letter:
Hi, Bright Side,
My boss is forcing overtime and weekend video calls on us.
Extra pay? Zero.
He promised a bonus if we get the project. He said, “You need to earn it first!”
Everyone agreed. I refused and told him, “I don’t do empty promises.” He smirked... I thought I just made him mad and he would get over it in a few days.
But the next day, I went numb when HR emailed everyone to announce:
“Effective immediately, weekend participation is mandatory. Bonuses will now be performance-based and distributed at management’s discretion.”
Translation? They’ll decide who gets what. No clear rules. No guarantees.
My coworkers realized that the deal changed now. The bonus they were hoping for just became a maybe for some and nothing for others.
Some texted me, angry. They said I ruined it for the whole team. That I should’ve just kept my mouth shut. One guy even said, “This is why you don’t rock the boat.”
But here’s what gets me. Nobody was mad at the boss. Nobody questioned the policy. They blamed me for speaking up.
So now I’m the villain for refusing to work for free?
Now I am not on good terms with my boss, who is also the CEO. And my co-workers clearly don’t like me. There is a lot of tension in the office.
It got to a point where I am thinking about quitting.
Was I right to speak up against this free work and unfair rules? Or should I have just kept working? After all, it’s not easy to find a new job, and I have invested 6 years in this company.
What should I do now?
— Polly
Dear Polly,
Thank you for sharing your story with us—it takes courage to speak up, both at work and here. You’re not the villain for refusing to work unpaid, and we have some advice that might help you navigate this tough situation.
Test Your Market Value First.
You are absolutely right to reject your boss' whimish order, but such a stance you should have taken when you already had managed to have at hand a similar job offer awaiting you.
Before you quit, spend the next 4-6 weeks quietly applying to jobs. You’ve invested 6 years here, but you don’t actually know what salary you could be offered elsewhere.
If you land interviews and get rejected, you’ll know your skills need updating. If you get offered roles at higher pay, you’ll have leverage—or an exit. Don’t make emotional decisions when you can make informed ones.
Document Everything for Legal Protection.
That HR email changing bonus rules right after you spoke up? Save it. Screenshot your unpaid overtime hours. In many places, mandatory overtime without being paid is illegal. You may not sue, but if they try to fire you or deny you unemployment, this paper trail becomes your shield.
Your boss smirked because he thinks you have no power—prove him wrong by building your case quietly.
Let Your Coworkers Learn the Hard Way.
Your colleagues are mad at you now, but wait. When the project ends and management decides on bonuses “at their discretion,” some will get nothing. Others will get crumbs.
The guy who said not to rock the boat? Watch his face when he works 6 weekends and gets denied the bonus he “earned.”
You don’t need to say "I told you so"—reality will do that for you. Your silence now will speak louder later.
Negotiate Your Exit, Don’t Just Quit.
If you leave, don’t just walk out; negotiate. Ask for a severance package, extended healthcare, or a reference letter before your departure.
Your employer may want you gone quietly and be willing to pay for that peace. Quitting with nothing after 6 years wastes your leverage. Even 2-3 months of paid runway while you job hunt beats storming out and being unable to find work for months.
