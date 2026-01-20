I Refused to Do Overtime and Weekend Calls for Free, Now HR Got Involved

Hi, Bright Side,

My boss is forcing overtime and weekend video calls on us.

Extra pay? Zero.

He promised a bonus if we get the project. He said, “You need to earn it first!”

Everyone agreed. I refused and told him, “I don’t do empty promises.” He smirked... I thought I just made him mad and he would get over it in a few days.

But the next day, I went numb when HR emailed everyone to announce:

“Effective immediately, weekend participation is mandatory. Bonuses will now be performance-based and distributed at management’s discretion.”

Translation? They’ll decide who gets what. No clear rules. No guarantees.

My coworkers realized that the deal changed now. The bonus they were hoping for just became a maybe for some and nothing for others.

Some texted me, angry. They said I ruined it for the whole team. That I should’ve just kept my mouth shut. One guy even said, “This is why you don’t rock the boat.”

But here’s what gets me. Nobody was mad at the boss. Nobody questioned the policy. They blamed me for speaking up.

So now I’m the villain for refusing to work for free?

Now I am not on good terms with my boss, who is also the CEO. And my co-workers clearly don’t like me. There is a lot of tension in the office.

It got to a point where I am thinking about quitting.

Was I right to speak up against this free work and unfair rules? Or should I have just kept working? After all, it’s not easy to find a new job, and I have invested 6 years in this company.

What should I do now?

— Polly