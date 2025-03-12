5 Nail Trends Losing Popularity and 5 Making a Strong Comeback in Spring 2025
Spring is the perfect season for a fresh start, making it an ideal time to experiment with new trends. While some nail shapes, colors, and finishes have remained favorites for years, this season brings an array of exciting new styles to explore. In this article, we tap into the expertise of leading nail artists to uncover which trends are fading and which will dominate spring 2025.
1. Pause: Chrome Finish
Since Hailey Bieber debuted her iconic ’glazed donut’ manicure in 2022, chrome nails have taken the beauty world by storm.
Their mesmerizing, mirror-like finish of chrome nails has added a touch of elegance and uniqueness that captivated the nail industry for years.
Embrace: the Cat Eye Effect
However, in Spring 2025, a fresh trend is emerging. “Cat-eye nails are achieved when the gel contains a magnetic pigment that can be maneuvered to create shifts when the color catches the light,” explains nail artist Alex Philamond. This effect gives the appearance of depth and dimension, which is why it’s referred to as “cat eye.”
“They’re incredibly popular in Japan and South Korea, which are two formative cultures in nail trends, hence why we’re now starting to see these trends over here,” he adds.
2. Pause: Warm Neutrals
“While warm-toned sandy and beige shades have been really popular for a few years, I’ve noticed more people opting for cool-toned shades this year,” explains nail expert Ashleigh Bamber.
Embrace: Cool Neutrals
“Cool pinks and soft grays work well for a wider range of skin tones, and still look clean and natural,” she states.
3. Pause: Fine Line Details
Embrace: 3D Nail Art
Philamond notes that 3D nail art is gaining popularity due to its versatility, allowing for a variety of styles to suit different preferences. “The nail could be gently raised for a subtle nuance in texture, or very exaggerated to create aesthetics that resemble something mineral or watery,” he explains. “So many more products exist now to maintain robust, structured nail art that will last four weeks between appointments.”
Additionally, this trend is more accessible for at-home application than it may seem—face gems can be effortlessly attached to a polish base with nail glue or applied to gel before curing under a UV lamp.
4. Pause: Opaque Finishes
Embrace: Sheer Finishes
5. Pause: Square Shapes
Embrace: Almond Shapes
According to Philamond, almond or oval-shaped nails are “just universally flattering for all hands.” He explains that “the tapered tip elongates the finger and elevates any colors to feel elegant, whereas square shaped nails can be harder to maintain due to the two exposed corners.”
To create an almond nail shape, a bit of length is necessary. Begin by filing the sides of the nails to form a central point, then refine it into a softer, rounded tip for a polished look.
