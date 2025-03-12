5 Nail Trends Losing Popularity and 5 Making a Strong Comeback in Spring 2025

However, in Spring 2025, a fresh trend is emerging. “Cat-eye nails are achieved when the gel contains a magnetic pigment that can be maneuvered to create shifts when the color catches the light,” explains nail artist Alex Philamond. This effect gives the appearance of depth and dimension, which is why it’s referred to as “cat eye.”

“They’re incredibly popular in Japan and South Korea, which are two formative cultures in nail trends, hence why we’re now starting to see these trends over here,” he adds.