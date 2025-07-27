7 Everyday Items That We May Have Been Using Wrong This Whole Time

Tips & tricks
14 hours ago

Our lives are full of habitual actions that we do automatically. We are sure that we do everything correctly, because we have been taught to do so or everyone around us does so. However, it turns out that many everyday things have more efficient or correct ways of doing them. Here are 7 examples that may change the way we think about our routine.

This article uses images that were created by artificial intelligence.

Rubbing perfume on the wrists

Putting perfume on your wrists and then rubbing it on is a common mistake. Rubbing destroys the molecules of the fragrance. It is better to apply perfume and let it dry naturally.

Using q-tips to clean ears

Q-tips are not designed to clean the ear canal at all — experts warn against this. Instead, they can push the wax even deeper, causing a blockage.

Applying antiperspirant

Most people use antiperspirant in the morning, before leaving the house. However, it works better if you apply it at night, when your sweat glands are less active. This way it works better at blocking perspiration.

Heating food in the microwave

If you tend to pile food in the center of your plate, you do it wrong. It is much more efficient to spread the food around the edges, leaving the center empty. This way, the food will heat up evenly.

Cleaning a blender

Instead of manually trying to clean sharp blades, simply pour water with a drop of detergent into the blender and switch it on for a few seconds. It will wash itself — safely and efficiently.

Wearing in-ear headphones

If your earphones keep falling out, you may simply insert them incorrectly. Most earphones should be inserted with the tip pointing upwards and behind the ear, so they fit more securely.

Peeling a tangerine

Tired of peeling each slice of tangerine with your fingernails? Try cutting the fruit across the middle and then gently pushing it upward — the slices will separate and pop out on their own.

And here are life hacks that can brighten up your everyday life.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads