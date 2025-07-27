7 Everyday Items That We May Have Been Using Wrong This Whole Time
Our lives are full of habitual actions that we do automatically. We are sure that we do everything correctly, because we have been taught to do so or everyone around us does so. However, it turns out that many everyday things have more efficient or correct ways of doing them. Here are 7 examples that may change the way we think about our routine.
This article uses images that were created by artificial intelligence.
Rubbing perfume on the wrists
Using q-tips to clean ears
Q-tips are not designed to clean the ear canal at all — experts warn against this. Instead, they can push the wax even deeper, causing a blockage.
Applying antiperspirant
Most people use antiperspirant in the morning, before leaving the house. However, it works better if you apply it at night, when your sweat glands are less active. This way it works better at blocking perspiration.
Heating food in the microwave
If you tend to pile food in the center of your plate, you do it wrong. It is much more efficient to spread the food around the edges, leaving the center empty. This way, the food will heat up evenly.
Cleaning a blender
Instead of manually trying to clean sharp blades, simply pour water with a drop of detergent into the blender and switch it on for a few seconds. It will wash itself — safely and efficiently.
Wearing in-ear headphones
If your earphones keep falling out, you may simply insert them incorrectly. Most earphones should be inserted with the tip pointing upwards and behind the ear, so they fit more securely.
Peeling a tangerine
