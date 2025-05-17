7 Top Stylish Sunglasses Trends for Every Face Shape in 2025
Looking to refresh your eyewear game this year? From bold frames to retro revivals, 2025 is bringing some serious heat when it comes to sunglasses. Whether you’re all about fashion-forward statements or timeless staples with a twist, these 7 trending sunglasses styles are here to inspire your next go-to pair.
1. Crimson
At a recent fashion show, almost every outfit was topped off with bold, funky sunglasses. The styles came in all sorts of colors—from neon yellow to bright blue—but red definitely stole the spotlight. One after another, red shades walked the runway and quickly started showing up everywhere. Now, you can spot them in just about every sunglasses collection and fashion lineup.
2. Animal print
Some television shows are as much about the fashion as they are about the plot, often sparking viral trends and wardrobe envy. In a recent series, White Lotus, one of the standout style moments has been surprisingly subtle: a single pair of leopard-print sunglasses. The character Chelsea, played by Aimee Lou Wood, has been seen wearing the same spotted pair consistently, catching the attention of viewers and sparking curiosity about their origin.
The sunglasses are by the luxury brand Jacquemus and are currently available for purchase. Similar animal-print styles can also be found across the fashion spectrum, from Betsey Johnson to Celine.
3. Yellow sunglasses
Tinted sunglasses have long held their place as a fashion staple, consistently resurfacing in vibrant, eye-catching color palettes. For Spring/Summer 2025, the standout trend in eyewear is all about yellow—particularly soft, buttery shades that lead the charge. With this sunny hue already making waves in ready-to-wear collections, its rise in accessories feels like a natural and cohesive progression.
4. Cat-eye
Back in 2023, sporty wrap-around sunglasses were all the rage. Also called racer shades, they became super popular for mixing cool looks with everyday practicality. Their sleek, hugging design added a sporty-chic vibe to just about any outfit.
Now in 2025, cat-eye sunglasses are stealing the show. Known for their feminine flair and dramatic angles, they’re a go-to choice for making a bold statement. With so many shapes and styles out there, there’s a cat-eye frame to suit every face and mood.
5. 70-s
It’s no surprise that vintage-inspired jumbo sunglasses are one of the biggest trends of 2025. Oversized square frames are showing up everywhere—whether it’s for everyday glasses or bold sunnies. The look is all about going big, with chunky frames and eye-catching colors making these statement shades even more fun and fashionable.
6. Ovals
In 2023, round sunglasses were everywhere. With their vintage vibe straight out of the ’60s, they brought a timeless, stylish touch to any look. The round shape worked well on lots of face types, and bigger frames meant better sun protection. Bright colors and fun lens tints made them even more eye-catching—perfect for summer days by the pool or strolls through the city.
Now in 2025, oval sunglasses are having their moment. Sleek and softly shaped, they offer a fresh twist on classic frames. Whether you go for minimalist or bold designs, oval shades are the new go-to for adding a cool, modern edge to your look.
7. Aviators
Aviator sunglasses have been a style favorite for decades—and they’re still going strong. With roots going back to the 1950s, these classic frames never really go out of fashion. They keep popping up on runways and in everyday looks, proving that some trends truly stand the test of time.
Ready for more style inspo? Check out even more cool trends:
7 Trending Makeup Tips That Can Freshen Up Your Looks
12 Jewelry Trends That Can Make You Rethink Your Go-To Pieces