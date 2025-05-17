7 Top Stylish Sunglasses Trends for Every Face Shape in 2025

Some television shows are as much about the fashion as they are about the plot, often sparking viral trends and wardrobe envy. In a recent series, White Lotus, one of the standout style moments has been surprisingly subtle: a single pair of leopard-print sunglasses. The character Chelsea, played by Aimee Lou Wood, has been seen wearing the same spotted pair consistently, catching the attention of viewers and sparking curiosity about their origin.

The sunglasses are by the luxury brand Jacquemus and are currently available for purchase. Similar animal-print styles can also be found across the fashion spectrum, from Betsey Johnson to Celine.