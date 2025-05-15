7 Trending Makeup Tips That Can Freshen Up Your Looks
Makeup continues to evolve with each season, catching inspiration from the runways and social media. Spring 2025 is a mix of naturalness, bold accents, and futuristic details.
Brown wings
The classic black eyeliner is no longer relevant — now bold, graphic lines are in fashion. Plus, if you’re older and your skin is losing collagen, also if you’re stressed and sleep-deprived, fashion experts advise caution with black eyeliner.
“Black creates an aggressive visual contrast,” says makeup artist Raquel Alvarez. This can be great when your skin is perfect, but not so good when there are dark circles under your eyes next to your dark eyeliner. The expert advises using an aubergine brown shade of eyeliner, “It will bring back the glow to the skin.”
But if you don’t have a problem with tired skin, and you generally love wings, then congratulations! Long wings are the current fashion trend.
Graphic wings
Double wings and bright color accents are on trend.
Pay attention to eyeliners with a metallic or chrome effect — they will help to create an ultra-modern, futuristic look.
Look at the girl on the right, she has this interesting metallic wing on top of the black line.
Peachy pink blush with a glow
A pink blush with a slight glow, applied high on the cheekbones, gives the face freshness. A popular shade is peachy orange, which turns into a champagne glow on the skin.
Rom-com lips
A clearly defined lip contour is not on trend. The “bitten lip” look has emerged, inspired by Korean fashion.
Makeup artist Tanielle Jai explains, “It’s a soft, blurred look with the effect of lips that have just been kissed.”
Coffee lips
Coffee shades have become very trendy in 2025. This applies to both eye shadows and lipsticks. The main thing is to choose your own shade.
Decorative elements
Crystals, pearls, and sparkling face stickers add playfulness and a unique twist to the look.
Even large elements look beautiful.
Metallic accents on the eyelids
Actually, you can place embellishments even on the bridge of your nose. Look how they match a metallic accent on the eyelids. Silver and bronze shadows with glitter add expressiveness to the eyes.
Check out how people’s beauty can be enhanced with makeup. It’s amazing!