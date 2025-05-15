7 Trending Makeup Tips That Can Freshen Up Your Looks

The classic black eyeliner is no longer relevant — now bold, graphic lines are in fashion. Plus, if you’re older and your skin is losing collagen, also if you’re stressed and sleep-deprived, fashion experts advise caution with black eyeliner.

“Black creates an aggressive visual contrast,” says makeup artist Raquel Alvarez. This can be great when your skin is perfect, but not so good when there are dark circles under your eyes next to your dark eyeliner. The expert advises using an aubergine brown shade of eyeliner, “It will bring back the glow to the skin.”

But if you don’t have a problem with tired skin, and you generally love wings, then congratulations! Long wings are the current fashion trend.