My MIL Said I Wasn’t “Family”, So I Made Her Regret It

I realized no matter what I did, she would never accept me. I could cook, clean, gift, and sacrifice all I wanted, but in her eyes, I was still “just” the woman her son married, not her daughter. So I decided I was done. I didn’t yell or cause a scene. I just nodded and kept eating like nothing happened.

A week later, she texted me asking if I could help her prep for an event she was hosting. Normally, I’d say yes without a second thought, but this time, I ignored the message. When she followed up asking again, I politely replied, “Sorry, I won’t be able to help. Hope the event goes well.”

Then came her birthday. I threw a big party in our backyard, and of course, my MIL was aware of the preparations going on. So, naturally, she came out dressed to the nines, thinking it was a party for her. When she noticed that the people invited were just my friends and siblings, she came to me and asked, “Where’s everyone else? Where’s Rick (my husband)?”

That’s when I presented my Oscar-worthy acting skills and replied, “Oh? He’s away on a work trip. Do you need anything?” The look on her face was gold. I think she put two and two together then and went back inside, humiliated.