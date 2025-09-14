I Refused to Give Up My Seat to My Stepdaughter’s Fiancé—But I Wasn’t Prepared for the Outcome

Hi Bright Side,

I was flying with my stepdaughter and her fiancé for her destination bachelorette trip. I had booked my ticket months in advance and even splurged on an aisle seat near the front of the plane because I’m prone to motion sickness.

As we started boarding, her fiancé pulled me aside and asked if I’d switch seats with him so he could sit next to her. His seat, as it turned out, was a cramped middle one at the back of the plane. I politely declined — I’d paid extra for my seat, and besides, it was her bachelorette trip, not his. He didn’t argue, just smiled and said, “Thanks!”

By the time we reached the villa, it was clear he’d been busy. Somewhere between baggage claim and the ride to the resort, he’d spun the story so well that I wasn’t just the “selfish stepmom” anymore — I had been recast as the villain ruining the trip.