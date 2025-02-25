8 Makeup Trends That Are Taking 2025 by Storm
Makeup can be tricky, but staying on top of the latest trends is a great way to keep your look fresh and flawless. While some styles and shades never go out of fashion, embracing new techniques can help you stand out. Take a look at these 2025 makeup trends set to dominate this year.
“Blush blindness”
Bubblegum lips
While bold reds are great for evening looks, there’s a trending shade that’s perfect for everyday wear. Bubblegum pink and soft baby pink, popular in the early 2000s, are making a big comeback. These playful hues bring a fun, Barbie-inspired vibe to makeup trends, adding a fresh and youthful touch to any look.
Blue eyeshadow
“I love how blues and purples look on brown eyes!” © AttitudeNo9046 / Reddit
A daring and eye-catching trend for 2025 is blue eyeshadow, with shades like soft pearl blue and deep smoky navy leading the way. It’s a bold departure from the usual neutral tones, but it’s also a fun way to make a statement with your makeup. Whether you go for a subtle wash of color or a dramatic, all-over look, blue adds a fresh and modern twist.
No more overlining
For years, overlining lips to create a fuller look has been a go-to trend, but in 2025, it’s all about embracing your natural shape. No matter what your lips look like, the focus is shifting toward enhancing their unique beauty rather than reshaping them. Instead of relying on heavy lining, softer, more natural lip techniques are taking center stage.
Skinny eyebrows
A throwback trend is making a comeback—thin eyebrows. This look has always sparked debate since it puts more emphasis on facial features and doesn’t suit everyone. However, eyebrow shape matters just as much as thickness, and choosing the right one for your face can make all the difference. The key is to find a style that enhances your natural beauty rather than just following trends.
Brown lip liner
“First time using a dark brown lip liner!” © humanbean1597 / Reddit
This ’90s-inspired trend is making a comeback, adding a fun twist to even the simplest makeup looks. All it takes is a brown shade you love, paired with either a clear gloss or a matching lipstick. It’s an easy way to bring warmth and definition to your lips while keeping things effortlessly stylish. This trend is versatile enough to fit any occasion.
Smudged black eyeliner
If you’re going for a bold, edgy vibe, smudged black eyeliner is the way to go. The best part? You don’t need to worry about getting it perfectly even—this trend embraces a slightly messy, lived-in look. Whether you want a subtle smoky effect or a dramatic, grunge-inspired finish, this trend gives you the freedom to experiment and make it your own.
Frosted eyeshadows
“Silver eyeshadow look!” © ghostygooo / Reddit
One of the standout eyeshadow trends for 2025 is frosty eyeshadow. This icy, shimmery look is predicted to be a favorite during the colder months, while metallic shades will take over as the weather warms up. It’s yet another nostalgic revival, bringing back the early 2000s aesthetic in a fresh, modern way. This trend adds a touch of boldness and glamour, making it perfect for those who love a little extra shine in their makeup routine.
