8 Summer Pedis to Get You Ready for Sandal Season
It’s time for an upgrade if your pedicure still looks like last year. Summer 2026 is bringing in brighter, glossier, more eye-catching toe nail trends and some of them are surprisingly simple. These are the pedicure ideas everyone’s about to start noticing.
1. Glazed donut chrome
This trend is everywhere and for good reason. A soft milky base topped with a sheer chrome finish creates that glossy, almost wet shine that catches the light with every step.
2. Tropical sunset ombre
This is the pedicure that makes people look twice. Blends of coral, pink, and orange mimic a sunset and somehow make your skin look warmer and more golden.
Why people love it:
- Gives instant “just got back from holiday” energy
- Pops beautifully in sandals and beach photos
3. Ocean blue shades
Blue pedicures are quietly taking over this summer. From soft seafoam to deep navy, these shades feel bold but still calming and wearable.
Why people love it:
- Makes your feet stand out without looking overdone
- Looks especially striking against both light and deep skin tones
4. Nude and gold accents
This is the pedicure version of “rich but understated.” A neutral base with tiny gold details like foil, micro-lines, or dots creates a look that feels polished without trying too hard.
Why people love it:
- Matches everything in your wardrobe
- Feels subtle up close, stunning in sunlight
5. Tiny fruit details
At first glance, it sounds a bit much. But in real life? It’s ridiculously cute. Think minimal designs like one tiny strawberry or cherry on a neutral base.
Why people love it:
- Adds personality without looking childish
- Feels fresh, fun, and very “summer 2026”
6. Soft pastel French tips
The classic French pedicure is back but in this sandal season, the nails get softer. Instead of stark white, the tips come in lavender, mint, peach, or baby blue.
Why people love it:
- Still clean and minimal—but way less predictable
- Gives just enough color to feel current
7. Classic red in all shades
Red never really left, but this year, it’s brighter, juicier, and impossible to ignore. For a versatile summer nail color in 2026, take a pick from the red family: cherry red, tomato red, or even orange-red tones.
Why people love it:
- The right shade of red for your skin tone can actually make your skin look more even and make your tan pop.
8. Barely-there ’clean girl’
This one doesn’t scream for attention but it always looks good. A sheer pink or nude polish with a glassy top coat gives that “naturally perfect” finish.
Why people love it:
- Grows out beautifully (no harsh lines)
- Works for every occasion—from beach to brunch
Bonus: Styles to avoid this summer
The trick to making any pedicure work for sandal season.
No matter which trend you choose, this is what actually makes your feet glow:
- Smooth, exfoliated skin
- Hydrated cuticles
- A high-gloss top coat (this changes everything)
Because even the most versatile pedicure shades won’t hit the same on dry, dull skin.
Some of these are already everywhere and some are just starting to take off. But there’s one you’ll suddenly begin seeing non-stop. So the real question is: are you going subtle, playful or bold this summer?
If you love these summer nail colors for 2026, check out these jewelry trends that are becoming the stars of 2026.