6 Jewelry Trends That Are Becoming the Stars of Summer 2026

The high-low jewelry trend is less about mixing randomly and more about intentional contrast. In 2026, it’s all about pairing heirloom or fine jewelry with casual, even playful pieces—like styling a diamond necklace with a thread or stacking a luxury watch with simple bracelets. The goal isn’t to match, but to make the mix feel personal and a little unexpected. Trust us, these are the pieces you’ll want to take on your summer vacation.