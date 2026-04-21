6 Jewelry Trends That Are Becoming the Stars of Summer 2026
What if your everyday jewelry is the one thing holding your look back? In 2026, fresh shifts are set to change how we style even the simplest pieces. And once you notice them, your go-to favorites might never feel the same again.
1. Ear cuffs.
Ear cuffs are taking over, creating the look of a fully stacked ear without committing to more piercings. They add instant edge and make even the simplest outfits feel styled.
2. Vintage-inspired jewelry.
Vintage-inspired jewelry continues to charm, bringing back intricate details and timeless silhouettes that feel both nostalgic and fresh.
3. Brown diamonds.
This year, classic clear diamonds are stepping aside for warmer tones. Brown diamonds are trending in 2026 for their subtle, sophisticated sparkle that feels fresh and unexpected.
4. High-low jewelry.
The high-low jewelry trend is less about mixing randomly and more about intentional contrast. In 2026, it’s all about pairing heirloom or fine jewelry with casual, even playful pieces—like styling a diamond necklace with a thread or stacking a luxury watch with simple bracelets. The goal isn’t to match, but to make the mix feel personal and a little unexpected. Trust us, these are the pieces you’ll want to take on your summer vacation.
5. Sculptural silver.
Sleek minimalism is giving way to bold forms. Sculptural silver is trending in 2026 with fluid shapes and chunky designs that turn quiet jewelry into wearable art.
6. Bold self-expression jewelry.
More than anything else, 2026 is about individuality. Layering, mixing metals, adding color, and wearing meaningful pieces are all part of the shift toward jewelry that feels personal. As one expert puts it, the focus is on pieces that are “individual” and expressive—so there are no real rules anymore.
For more ideas on how to stay on top of the trend list in 2026, you’ll love the top 7 pedicure trends and ideas taking over summer 2026.