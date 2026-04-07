Top 7 Pedicure Trends and Ideas That Are Taking Over Summer 2026
Summer 2026 is here, and your toes deserve to be the star of the show. Whether you’re slipping on sandals for a rooftop evening or digging your feet into warm sand, the right pedicure instantly elevates the whole look. This season’s hottest trends are a beautiful mix of bold statements and effortless elegance and we’ve rounded up the 7 looks you’ll be seeing everywhere. From rich, moody tones to playful, art-inspired designs, scroll through and find your summer pedicure match.
Glazed Terracotta
Terracotta might feel like an autumn shade, but this summer it’s making a surprising and stunning move onto toes. This warm, sun-baked hue is considered boring by some, but it sits beautifully against bronzed skin, delivering a rich, earthy elegance that feels anything but predictable.
As the quiet luxury aesthetic continues to influence beauty choices in 2026, glazed terracotta is emerging as one of the most sophisticated pedicure shades of the season — grounded, warm, and effortlessly stylish with everything from linen dresses to casual denim.
Experts do know what to say when it comes pedicures for summer 2026. Amazing, thank you! Just told my nail artist
Sheer Watermelon
Sheer watermelon is the juicy, playful update to the jelly nail trend that’s taking over pedicures this summer. Its translucent, see-through finish gives nails a fresh, dewy quality that feels light and effortless, like your favorite summer fruit, but make it beauty.
It’s the kind of pedicure shade that works just as well poolside as it does at a rooftop dinner, offering a soft pop of color without ever feeling overdone.
Cobalt Blue
If there’s one pedicure color defining summer 2026, it’s cobalt blue. Rich, saturated and impossible to ignore, this bold shade has a magnetic confidence that works on every skin tone and every nail length, though some feel it’s outdated.
It photographs beautifully in natural light, which has contributed to its explosion across social media this season. Whether finished glossy or matte, a cobalt blue pedicure is the ultimate power move for summer sandal season.
French Tip with a Twist
The classic French pedicure is back, and it’s been completely reimagined for 2026. Rather than the traditional white tip, this season’s version swaps in unexpected color combinations: deep burgundy on nude, cobalt on sheer pink, neon yellow on milky white.
It keeps all the clean structure and elegance of the original while adding a modern, creative edge that feels thoroughly of the moment. It’s the perfect pedicure for anyone who loves a polished look but wants something a little more interesting.
Cherry Cola
Dark, complex and surprisingly perfect for summer, cherry cola is the moodiest pedicure trend of 2026. This deep burgundy-meets-black-cherry shade creates a striking contrast against warm, sun-kissed skin, making lighter summer outfits pop in the most unexpected way.
As bolder, more dramatic nail shades continue to gain ground this season, cherry cola stands out as the most sophisticated option for anyone looking to move beyond the usual bright summer palette.
Daisy Nail Art
in love with the pattern! but maybe just on my big toe and keep the rest in natural color
Floral nail art has never felt fresher than it does in summer 2026, and daisy designs are leading the charge. Tiny white petals, yellow centers, and soft pastel backgrounds create a pedicure look that’s cheerful, charming, and completely of the moment.
This is the nail art trend that works equally well on a beach day or a summer evening out — playful enough to feel seasonal, refined enough to feel intentional. It’s simply one of those pedicure styles guaranteed to make people stop and ask where you got it done.
Buttercream Yellow
Soft, creamy, and warm as afternoon sunshine — buttercream yellow is the sleeper pedicure hit of summer 2026. Unlike the sharp neon yellows of previous seasons, this version is gentler and far more wearable, with a luminous warmth that looks radiant against tanned skin.
As pastel and muted tones continue to dominate the 2026 beauty landscape, buttercream yellow strikes the perfect balance between playful and polished. Pair it with white linen and gold jewellery for a look that feels straight off a Mediterranean terrace.