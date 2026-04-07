Top 7 Pedicure Trends and Ideas That Are Taking Over Summer 2026

Terracotta might feel like an autumn shade, but this summer it’s making a surprising and stunning move onto toes. This warm, sun-baked hue is considered boring by some, but it sits beautifully against bronzed skin, delivering a rich, earthy elegance that feels anything but predictable.

As the quiet luxury aesthetic continues to influence beauty choices in 2026, glazed terracotta is emerging as one of the most sophisticated pedicure shades of the season — grounded, warm, and effortlessly stylish with everything from linen dresses to casual denim.