8 Pedicure Trends That Are Dominating Right Now
As the season winds down and sandal days start to feel numbered, fresh nail ideas are still making waves. From bold statement shades to sleek minimal looks, the latest pedicure styles are everywhere on social feeds and sidewalks. If you’re looking for inspiration before the weather shifts, here’s a roundup of the must-try looks making an impact right now.
Electric Cobalt Blue
This crisp bold shade strikes the perfect balance between cool sophistication and vibrant energy, offering contrast that feels modern without being too much.
For styling, cobalt pairs best with silver accessories, which enhance its cool undertone, while gold can work if you want a warmer, statement contrast.
Glossy Bubblegum Pink
Soft yet striking, this tone pedicure brings a playful pop of colour that still feels chic. The glossy finish adds just the right touch of polish.
Pair it with delicate gold anklets or strappy nude sandals for a sweet, feminine vibe, or go for crisp white accessories to give it a fresh, modern twist.
Dark Cherry
A deep, glossy pedicure in this bold cherry tone looks refined, with just the right balance of drama and elegance.
It pairs best with gold jewelry, which brings out its rich warmth, and looks striking against minimal black or nude sandals that let the color stand out. For evening, it takes on a jewel-like quality when matched with dark metallic accessories.
Pink Nude
Soft and understated, this calming color gives nails a refined elegance that feels timeless.
Its versatility makes it easy to style—gold jewelry warms it up, silver details keep it fresh, and nude sandals create a seamless, elongated look.
Bright Tangerine
The glossy finish in this vivid orange shade adds instant impact, bringing brightness that draws the eye without feeling overdone.
Its warm undertone pairs especially well with gold jewelry, from delicate anklets to chunky cuffs or toe rings, while neutral sandals keep the look balanced and chic.
Matte Mint Green
A matte finish gives this soft shade of green a modern, understated edge, toning down its natural brightness into something soft and wearable.
It works beautifully with silver jewelry, which emphasizes its cool undertone. But if you’re after a bolder contrast, then pair it with black strappy details or even gold accents to bring unexpected warmth.
Orange Red
Summer just gave red a bold new vibe. Lighter, brighter, and warmer than classic crimson, this sunny orange-red flatters every skin tone with a radiant, sun-kissed glow. Bursting with tropical charm, it’s made for seaside escapes, rooftop sunsets, and everything in between.
Pearl White
If you’re a fan of a clean white pedicure, then French is the style that you might often choose. But this season, the classic white look is getting an upgrade with a luminous pearl finish.
With its shiny, light-reflecting surface, the pearl effect adds a touch of elegance and sophistication, catching the light beautifully with every step.
