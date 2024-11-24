9 Genius Dad Hacks That May Help You Someday

Family & kids
9 hours ago

Being a dad isn’t always easy, but some dads have found clever ways to make things simpler and more fun. Whether it’s solving everyday problems, keeping the kids busy, or handling tough situations, these dads have come up with smart solutions that could save the day. In this article, we’re sharing 9 of the most creative and practical dad tips that might just come in handy when you need them the most.

  • At Disneyland, my daughter insisted we ride the Ferris wheel, so we hopped on. As we rose high, she had a panic attack and began sobbing. I held her close, promising we were safe, but her cries only grew louder. Then, I suddenly recalled a math trick. Leaning down, I asked, “What’s 2+2?” She replied hesitantly, “...4?” I said, “Yes! Great job. Okay, what’s 4+2?” She said, “...6?” I responded, “Correct! Okay, now what’s 6+4?”
    By the second question, she was no longer crying, and by the fifth question, she was actively engaged, working out the simple addition problems, adding single digits to each new answer. We got all the way to 72 by the time the ride was over. ©Arkayb33 / Reddit
  • The strategy that’s working well for my toddler is using “yes, and” in response to something that can’t be honored at the moment. For example, if she wants to go to the playground, but it’s not possible right now, instead of saying, “No, we can’t go,” I’ll say, “Yes, and we can go to the playground this afternoon after your nap.”
    Sometimes, she’s smart or stubborn enough to keep asking, but as long as I stick with it and suggest something else to do beforehand, she can almost always be distracted by another activity. © drcaliflax / Reddit
  • My oldest (4) has grown tired of his bedtime books and now wants me to make up stories. I’m okay at it, but I quickly run into the same tropes, and he’s started to notice. So instead, I asked ChatGPT to retell The Wizard of Oz as a story appropriate for 6-year-olds, where the main character is $sonsname and all the characters are construction vehicles. It’s glorious—he loves it!
    The main character is HIMSELF, and he goes on all kinds of adventures. He built a baseball field in the middle of Iowa (Field of Dreams), helped a down-and-out tow truck named Edward (Edward Scissorhands), and became a secret agent (Agent Cody Banks). My wife is also a fan because she listens in and tries to figure out which movie I’ve adapted. Tonight, I just finished Se7en and The Shawshank Redemption© mitchsurp / Reddit
  • Senior Advisory Dad here with a small lifehack for all you first-timers out there. Today, I wanted a piece of chocolate with my coffee, but my third child, who is almost 1, woke up from her nap before I got around to making that cup of coffee. She knows very well what chocolate is, but shows zero interest in coffee cups.
    So, the solution? Put the chocolate in a cup and “sip” from it. I used this trick on my two older sons when they were younger. It doesn’t work on them anymore, but I can still fool them with Coca-Cola in a coffee mug. © turbodmurf / Reddit
  • I saw a video suggesting that if you don’t want your kid to touch something, just say it’s “working.” For example: “Please, put those rocks back on the path; those are working rocks,” or “Please, don’t press that button; it’s a working button, and it has a job to do.” It sounds silly, but I tried it, and wow—my kid put the rocks back and walked away! © atetoomanychips / Reddit
  • Here’s my Tetra Pak hack: I make an extra breather hole so that when they squeeze it, it doesn’t spray out. Immediate success—because the first thing that always happens is a little squeeze. © incendiary_bandit / Reddit
  • My 7-year-old son has two quizzes coming up: one on adding the value of bills and coins, and another on identifying shapes. While he had no trouble memorizing most of the shapes, a few (like cube and hexagon) tripped him up. However, he was really struggling with the concept of place values needed to properly add ones, tens, and hundreds.
    Then I had a lightbulb moment: what if I taught him through something he already understands, like a video game? I ranked his shape flashcards into tiers—common, uncommon, rare, legendary, and mythic. To “beat the game,” he had to buy all the commons first, level up, and then move on to the uncommons, and so forth. I set a price for each card, and he had to compute the value using play bills and coins to make the correct amount. Once he “bought” a card, he had to “unlock” it by identifying the shape on the card.
    By the time we were done, he was already adding “complicated” numbers with ease. I’d tell him, “This legendary card costs 1,856 bucks,” and he was thrilled to add up the value of the bills and coins. When his total didn’t add up, he was eager to figure out where he went wrong. This was a huge contrast to the frustration and tears from earlier.
    Plus, he learned new shapes like cylinder, cone, and cuboid in the process! I’ve never seen him this engaged in reviewing for a quiz. Kids don’t really “hate” school or learning—you just need to present it in a way that clicks with them and makes it fun. © ajts / Reddit
  • Protecting my kid from absent minds: Nobody ever thinks they’ll make this mistake—but with my ADHD, I’m proactive about it. We’re all fried. The day we brought him home, I left the hose running for four hours. Sometimes I’m so focused on his needs that I forget to eat.
    So, I started using a “KID IN CAR” bracelet. I wear it on my arm when we’re driving and store it on the car seat when we’re not. It gives me peace of mind. © Lessmoney_mo_probems / Reddit
  • The hack I use when my kid gets a boo-boo is 'Function checks.'
    "Did you fall on your hands? We got to make sure the hands work. What about the arms? Are your legs ok? Do they bend?"
    They get so distracted that they forget to cry if it’s a minor injury. © dobbs_head / Reddit

Parenting is unpredictable, and it only takes a second of inattention for everything to get out of hand. In this article, you'll discover a series of stories that highlight how fast things can shift from peace to complete chaos.

Preview photo credit Arkayb33 / Reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads