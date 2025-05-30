9 Stunning Summer Pedis You’ll Want to Show Off All Season Long
As the warm weather rolls in, we slip into open-toed shoes, unwind at cafés with outdoor seating, and head to the beach. A fresh pedicure is a great way to complement your summer look. But picking the right color for your toenails can be tricky for some. Don’t worry — we’ve got some stylish pedicure ideas to inspire you. Plus, in our bonus section, we’ll share a tip that will elevate your look.
Animal print
“Are my leopard print toes okay?”
Accurate animal prints can bring a dynamic touch to your look. If you’re new to the trend, start small with something like a leopard toenail design — it’s absolutely stunning. Other prints, such as zebra, giraffe, or snake, can also make a bold statement.
Neon colors
Glossy effect
The glossy effect on nails adds a sleek and polished finish that instantly elevates any pedicure. Whether you go for a subtle shine or a bold, high-gloss look, it brings a sophisticated touch to your nails.
Soft colors
Pastel colors have been making waves recently, and pastel green is one of the trendiest choices. This soft, refreshing shade brings a modern, elegant feel to your nails without being overpowering. Whether you opt for a subtle mint or a creamy seafoam tone, pastel green adds just the right pop of color, fresh enough for summer, yet polished enough for any occasion. It pairs effortlessly with light dresses, sandals, and sun-kissed skin, making it a go-to for a chic, understated look.
Lavender pedicure
Mint color
Pink shades
Dark blue is a popular choice for pedicures due to its neutrality and versatility, making it suitable for year-round wear. However, it can sometimes make tanned skin appear ashy or dull. Instead of blue, consider shades closer to your skin tone, such as pink, peach, or beige, which complement the skin and create a fresh, polished look.
Floral pedicure
A soft floral pedicure is the perfect way to add a touch of charm to your look, especially for the warmer months. Opting for delicate floral designs, whether hand-painted or applied as decals, can make your feet feel fresh and polished. Shades of pale pink, lavender, and mint work beautifully as the base for these floral patterns, giving your nails a soft, romantic feel.
French pedicure
This choice may seem simple, but its charm lies exactly in that polished understatement. Whether you’re going barefoot in the sand or slipping into heels for dinner, French pedicures always deliver that neat, put-together look without ever trying too hard.
BONUS: Get matching nails to elevate your style
Matching nails are the perfect way to elevate your style and add a polished, cohesive touch to your overall look. Whether you’re heading to a special event, a casual outing, or just want to feel put-together, coordinating your nails with your outfit can make a big impact. From matching your manicure to your accessories to complementing the color of your clothes, matching nails bring a sense of balance and attention to detail.
