9 Stunning Summer Pedis You’ll Want to Show Off All Season Long

As the warm weather rolls in, we slip into open-toed shoes, unwind at cafés with outdoor seating, and head to the beach. A fresh pedicure is a great way to complement your summer look. But picking the right color for your toenails can be tricky for some. Don’t worry — we’ve got some stylish pedicure ideas to inspire you. Plus, in our bonus section, we’ll share a tip that will elevate your look.