9 Tricks to Help You Get Away From Awkward Situations

We can all agree that awkward situations always seem to find us at the worst possible moments? That cringe-worthy moment when you wave at someone who wasn’t waving at you, or when you blurt out “You too!” after the waiter says, “Enjoy your meal.” Life is filled with these social hiccups, but fear not! There are ways to escape unscathed. Here are eight tricks that will help you dodge, deflect, and gracefully exit even the most cringe-worthy scenarios. Let’s dive in!

1. Play along when meeting new people.

Meeting new people can sometimes feel like stepping into a social minefield. You know that feeling—the sweaty palms, the awkward silence, the pressure to say something cool and not too weird. So, start with a simple, friendly “Hey, it’s so nice to meet you!” and follow up with a light-hearted observation about the situation, like, “Meeting new people is always a little nerve-wracking, huh?” It creates a sense of camaraderie right off the bat and takes the pressure off everyone.



2. Scratch your ear to stop a tickle in your throat.

A tickling sensation in your throat may seem minor at first, but once it starts, it can be incredibly distracting and frustrating. If you find yourself constantly clearing your throat to no avail, try this simple trick—scratch your ear! Stimulating the nerves in your ear can trigger a reflexive muscle spasm in your throat, helping to ease the irritation and bring quick relief. It’s a surprisingly effective hack that can save you from endless discomfort!

3. Press your tongue against your teeth to prevent an unwanted sneeze.

Need to stop a sneeze in a meeting? Try this: Tickle the roof of your mouth with your tongue for 5–10 seconds, or press your tongue firmly against your front teeth. Both tricks can help the urge disappear without drawing attention. As another option, you can try pressing your tongue hard against your 2 front teeth.

4. If you feel awkward use power of eye contact.

If someone approaches you aggressively, stand your ground—don’t step back, but don’t charge forward either. Keep your posture relaxed but firm. Hold eye contact, but don’t glare—just enough to show confidence. If they invade your space, subtly angle your body to the side instead of facing them head-on. This makes you look composed and harder to intimidate. Keep your hands open and relaxed to show you’re in control. And when it’s time to leave, do it smoothly—turn with purpose, walk at a steady pace, and don’t rush. Leaving with confidence sends the message that you’re in control, not them.

5. Put your thumb in your mouth and blow to stop hiccups.

Another solution you can try involves a bottle of water. Just plug your ears and start drinking water. But be careful not to swallow too much. Another method you can try is to bring your knees to your chest and hug them for 2 minutes. Also, place gentle pressure on each side of the nose while swallowing.

6.The Contagious Yawn Dilemma

We’ve all been there — someone yawns, and suddenly, you do too. To escape the awkwardness, acknowledge it playfully with humor. Don’t make situation weird and play along. Yawning is natural, so next time it happens, laugh it off and keep the conversation going!

7. Tighten all your muscles if you start to feel anxious just before an important event.

Feeling stressed just before an important event is normal, but it can make you absent-minded. Squeeze all the muscles of your face, shoulders, and arms. Clench your hands into a fist. Now relax. Take a deep breath and now you’re ready to act.

8. Beat anxiety with gummies.

Managing your worries can be useful to you. Chewing gum tricks your brain into thinking you’re relaxed—after all, if you have time to eat, everything must be fine! This simple hack can help calm nerves during stressful moments, whether you’re in an interview, a tough conversation, or just feeling anxious.

9. Look up and hold your breath to stop your tears.

It’s a helpful tip when you feel sensitive but don’t want people to see your tears, like in a movie theater, for example. Look up and hold your breath for a couple of seconds. Now slowly exhale. You should feel better.