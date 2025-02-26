A Sick Kitten Was Dumped in a Vet Clinic, but Fate Had Other Plans

We followed protocol: a thorough wash, checking his reflexes, vaccinations, treatments for parasites, and medicated drops on his neck. We placed him in a tiny enclosure with a water dish and a soft shelter. But the question remained—what would become of this little survivor?

Days passed. The kitten stayed in the clinic. Every morning, he greeted us with hope. By the second day, he started to move a bit and eat on his own. Over time, we treated countless conditions—ear infections, ringworm, eye issues—but not ataxia, which had been part of his initial diagnosis. (Ataxia is a neurological condition that affects movement coordination—Bright Side note.)

Despite our best medical efforts, the kitten’s body remained unsteady. He would stumble and fall, couldn’t jump or meow properly. And yet, day by day, I found myself becoming more attached to him, like something was bound to happen soon.