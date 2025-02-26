A Sick Kitten Was Dumped in a Vet Clinic, but Fate Had Other Plans
I never imagined that a routine day at work would turn into a moment of impossible choice. A fragile, ginger kitten—abandoned and on the brink of being lost forever—looked at me with hopeful eyes. In that instant, I knew I couldn’t walk away.
I used to work at a veterinary clinic where a woman brought in a scruffy kitten. After examination, he got a grim prognosis. So the owner decided to have him put to sleep. We carried him to the back, when my colleague suddenly said, "I don’t want to do this. Let’s try to save him."
I picked up the frail kitten and looked into his eyes. There was something unusual in them—something that made him look wise beyond his age.
"This was the first photo we took, the day we chose to fight for him."
We followed protocol: a thorough wash, checking his reflexes, vaccinations, treatments for parasites, and medicated drops on his neck. We placed him in a tiny enclosure with a water dish and a soft shelter. But the question remained—what would become of this little survivor?
Days passed. The kitten stayed in the clinic. Every morning, he greeted us with hope. By the second day, he started to move a bit and eat on his own. Over time, we treated countless conditions—ear infections, ringworm, eye issues—but not ataxia, which had been part of his initial diagnosis. (Ataxia is a neurological condition that affects movement coordination—Bright Side note.)
Despite our best medical efforts, the kitten’s body remained unsteady. He would stumble and fall, couldn’t jump or meow properly. And yet, day by day, I found myself becoming more attached to him, like something was bound to happen soon.
"I could feel a frozen part of my heart beginning to melt."
He remained tiny, never growing much. We jokingly called him Microbug. But his real name? Shaman.
Everyone adored Shaman—the staff, the clients, even the other animals that came into the clinic. For six months, he entertained everyone with his clumsy movements. His bravery fueled my love for my work, motivated, and made me smile every day.
"Management decided he couldn't stay."
Not everyone shared my enthusiasm for the poor, sick kitten, though.
So the clinic I worked at gave me a blunt ultimatum: either kick him out of the clinic or take him home myself. I could also search for another owner.
"I'll give him the best possible treatment."
I didn’t hesitate. I took him home. Even though I already had an elderly, grumpy cat, and my personal and housing situation was far from ideal, I couldn’t abandon him. I had also made up my mind—I was leaving the clinic, where they were willing to turn their backs on an animal in need.
A year and a half later, I took Shaman to a larger city for an MRI. The results revealed an old fracture in his atlas, the first cervical vertebra. Tomorrow, we’ll be meeting with a neurosurgeon.
"He's mine now."
You know that feeling when you find something—a person, a place, a passion—that feels completely right? That’s what Shaman is to me.
I’ve never been one to humanize animals. My older cat was raised with discipline, never spoiled. But Shaman? He bewitched me. He softened me.
He stripped away my frustrations and worries. Now, when I leave work, I smile knowing that at home, a quirky, wonderful little soul is waiting for me.
“He belongs with me, without a doubt.”
And in many ways, I’m learning from him. No matter how difficult it is for him to walk or run, he never hesitates. He sees his goal and pushes forward, falling hard but always rising again. Because for him, there is no alternative—only persistence.
Thank you for taking the time to read this. Cherish your furry companions, and never turn your back on those who need you most.
