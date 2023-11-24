A Woman Leaves the Hair Salon With a Disastrous Blowout, and People’s Response Online Is Hilarious

A woman gained viral attention after sharing a disastrous blowout experience from a boutique she had never visited before. On TikTok , she showed the wild results of her hair appointment, turning the mishap into a humorous and widely shared clip. And the cherry on top of the cake is people’s hilarious comments to it.

Chicago-based comedian Maggie Hughes DePalo found herself in a rather awkward situation after she was extremely disappointed with her hairstyling following an appointment at a place she had never been to before. She turned to social media to share her experience with a video on TikTok.

“Last Friday I was involved in a very unfortunate situation,” she began. “I went to a boutique to get a blowout. I had never been to this boutique before, so I didn’t really know their operation.” After being welcomed in the boutique, she recalled being “thrown” in a chair, where “multiple people ferociously used round brushes” on her hair.

“At one point, my head was way down, and when I looked up, and I came to, somebody else was pouring some white powder on my hair. The woman that was originally doing it is now answering the door, and they’re selling purses and there was a lot going on,” she explained.

She was immediately disappointed in the results, however, she was afraid of speaking up about it and ended up leaving with the extreme blowout. “It wasn’t exactly what I had anticipated, but I was too afraid to ask for the manager,” Maggie joked.

She then went on to reveal the “pretty disturbing” hairstyle, where her windblow pouf was so high it seemed to almost reach the ceiling of her car.