A Woman Tries On Different Beauty Standards of the Past, and the Results Are Unforgettable

Both ancient Greeks and Romans considered a thick unibrow to be one of the main features of female beauty. If a young lady didn’t have this feature from birth, her eyebrows were connected with kajal (a cosmetic product based on soot or crushed minerals). Some even glued special goat hair overlays to the face. An example of this trend can be seen on a fresco from Pompeii dating back to the first century.

Another sign of beauty was a pale complexion. The whiteness of the face showed that a woman was noble and wealthy enough not to work outdoors. To hide the tan, women painted their faces with chalk. They also applied antimony to their eyelashes and red clay to their lips and cheeks. The ladies got rid of freckles, which were considered unfashionable, using a remedy made from snails.