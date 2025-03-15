15+ Historical Self-Care Practices That Make Modern Routines Look Tame

Acne has been a struggle for centuries, and even the Ancient Egyptians searched for ways to clear their skin. Some historians believe that Pharaoh Tutankhamun dealt with breakouts since popular acne treatments were discovered in his tomb. Remedies of the time included honey, sulfur, salt, and sour milk, all applied directly to blemishes.

The Ancient Greeks used similar treatments, though one doctor had a more unusual idea. He recommended wiping the face with a towel while watching a shooting star, believing the light would magically make pimples disappear.

Meanwhile, the Romans recognized that acne was linked to adolescence and experimented with treatments like leek leaves, alum, sour cheese, and cinnamon. In Byzantium, doctors took a more extreme approach, burning a viper onion plant and rubbing the ashes into the skin using soft coral.