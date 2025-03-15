15+ Historical Self-Care Practices That Make Modern Routines Look Tame
Some believe that people in the past didn’t pay much attention to personal hygiene, but that’s not entirely true. Our ancestors were actually quite concerned with keeping their skin, hair, and teeth healthy. They just had very different methods. While some of their techniques might seem strange by today’s standards, others have stood the test of time and are still part of modern beauty routines.
Honey was once a go-to remedy for acne.
Acne has been a struggle for centuries, and even the Ancient Egyptians searched for ways to clear their skin. Some historians believe that Pharaoh Tutankhamun dealt with breakouts since popular acne treatments were discovered in his tomb. Remedies of the time included honey, sulfur, salt, and sour milk, all applied directly to blemishes.
The Ancient Greeks used similar treatments, though one doctor had a more unusual idea. He recommended wiping the face with a towel while watching a shooting star, believing the light would magically make pimples disappear.
Meanwhile, the Romans recognized that acne was linked to adolescence and experimented with treatments like leek leaves, alum, sour cheese, and cinnamon. In Byzantium, doctors took a more extreme approach, burning a viper onion plant and rubbing the ashes into the skin using soft coral.
In the 18th century, pimples were briefly seen as an unexpected beauty trend. Young women used tiny black velvet or silk patches to decorate their faces, cleverly hiding any blemishes in the process.
By the 19th century, doctors debated whether acne was even a condition that needed treatment. Some remedies included bran and opium poultices, while others turned to mercury-based creams and lotions. While these did help reduce irritation, they often led to severe chemical burns. It wasn’t until the early 20th century that acne was finally recognized as a medical issue and treated more seriously.
People in ancient times weren’t just looking for ways to treat acne, they had plenty of other beauty concerns too. In ancient Rome, they believed swan fat and ground beans could help smooth out wrinkles, while burnt snail ashes were thought to erase freckles, which were often seen as a sign of too much sun exposure.
To cover blemishes or scars, people often used false beauty marks as a stylish disguise. These beauty tricks show that even centuries ago, people were constantly searching for ways to enhance their appearance.
In ancient times, people found unusual ways to keep their breath fresh.
Even 5,000 years ago, fresh breath was a concern. It was believed that even the most beautiful woman could drive away suitors if her breath wasn’t pleasant. To combat this, Babylonians chewed on twigs, while Ancient Egyptians created fragrant mixtures using frankincense, myrrh, cinnamon, and honey.
In the first century, Pliny the Elder suggested a more extreme solution—a paste made from mouse droppings and honey that was rubbed onto the teeth. He also had strong opinions about dental tools, recommending porcupine needles instead of vulture feathers for brushing.
The first true toothbrushes appeared in 15th-century China, made with pig bristles attached to wooden handles. It wasn’t until the 20th century that bad breath was officially recognized as a medical condition.
Even 200,000 years ago, people had ways to keep pests out of their bedding.
A few years ago, archaeologists uncovered what is believed to be the oldest known bedding, dating back 200,000 years. Researchers found that early humans layered fresh grass up to a foot thick, with a base of ash from the same plant and camphor laurel underneath. It’s believed they regularly burned old bedding before adding new layers, a clever method to keep insects away.
By the Middle Ages, the poor still slept on straw, much like their distant ancestors, while the wealthy enjoyed feather mattresses, sheets, blankets, and pillows. Aristocrats even took great care in choosing headboard designs, wood type, and color when commissioning furniture. However, medieval attempts at pest control weren’t as effective. People often scattered herbs around their beds, which ironically made things more comfortable for bedbugs rather than driving them away.
During the 18th and 19th centuries, people often turned to dangerous methods to eliminate pests, sometimes putting themselves at risk in the process. To combat bedbugs, bedrooms and bedding were treated with mercury or arsenic, while others attempted to fumigate their homes with sulfur vapors or even burn cow dung near their beds in hopes of driving the insects away.
One notorious bedbug exterminator took a more unconventional approach. Armed with a rapier, he would hunt down and kill the pests by hand. Some so-called “experts” had a simpler solution: sell the infested house and move somewhere new rather than dealing with the problem at all!
Going to the dentist in the past was an absolute nightmare.
In the 18th century and earlier, the go-to solution for tooth decay was often pulling the tooth out entirely. However, some dentists offered a less painful alternative, removing only the damaged part and filling it with white wax or gold. For those who lost too many teeth, prosthetics made of silver wire were used as replacements.
Early dentures were crafted from ivory or walrus bone, and some dentists even designed spring-loaded versions for a better fit. Later, porcelain teeth became the preferred material. By 1776, one doctor began experimenting with tooth transplants, and the practice quickly gained popularity. People desperate for money could even sell their teeth, giving wealthier patients the chance to have a perfect white smile.
In one of her letters, Jane Austen recounted a visit to the dentist with her three nieces, each undergoing a different treatment. One had two teeth pulled, another received gold inlays, and the last had her teeth filed down, which was believed to prevent decay but actually made dental issues worse.
Oral care in the early 19th century wasn’t much better. Toothpaste at the time was made from ground salt or crushed bricks, offering little benefit and often doing more harm than good.
Using the toilet was a real challenge for knights.
Whether they were dressed in chainmail hauberks or heavy plate armor, relieving themselves was far from simple. While some parts of their gear could be removed without assistance, doing so in the middle of battle was extremely risky.
To make matters worse, many medieval warriors suffered from stomach issues, meaning nature could call at the worst possible moment. In those cases, knights likely had no choice but to relieve themselves while still wearing their armor.
Samurai faced a similar dilemma. One well-known warrior was ambushed while using the toilet, leading another to take drastic measures. He had his private restroom relocated to a fortified corner of his courtyard, ensuring no enemy could ever catch him off guard in such a vulnerable moment.
Before flush toilets became common, people in the 18th century relied on simple wooden boxes with chamber pots inside. These weren’t just for home use, many even carried them while traveling to avoid using unfamiliar facilities.
Since openly carrying a portable toilet wasn’t exactly appealing, people got creative with disguises. Some designed their boxes to resemble a stack of books, though it's unclear whether they used real books or just decorative spines. In Antwerp, one building took this concept even further, designing an entire bathroom to look like a library, but not a single book on the shelves was real.
The first recorded use of toilet paper dates back to 6th-century China, but before that, people had to get creative with their hygiene practices. Some of the most unusual alternatives included stones, corn cobs, and even seashells.
In ancient times, sponges called tersoriums were also used. These could either be cleaned in buckets of vinegar or salt water for reuse or functioned more like toilet brushes rather than a disposable wiping tool.
During the Renaissance, washing hair was considered a serious affair.
Many doctors of the time believed that hair cleanliness was directly tied to overall health, warning that dirty hair could lead to illness. Some even thought that during digestion, harmful vapors traveled to the brain, and the only way to remove them was through combing, rubbing the scalp with a cloth, or washing the hair.
Opinions varied on how often hair should be washed. Some recommended once a week, while others suggested doing it only a couple of times a month. However, most agreed that while necessary, it was also risky. To prevent getting chilled after washing, people would wrap their hair in towels and were advised to rest afterward. In fact, Lucrezia Borgia could easily miss an event simply by saying she had washed her hair that day, which was a perfectly valid excuse at the time.
It's hard to picture Ancient Egyptians without their iconic cosmetics.
In ancient Egypt makeup wasn’t just for women. Men also wore it, and it wasn’t limited to the wealthy. In fact, cosmetics were a part of daily life for everyone, regardless of social status. One of the most famous beauty products was kohl, a mixture of metal, lead, copper, ash, and burnt almonds. It was used to protect the eyes from the sun and infections, but unfortunately, the lead content posed health risks.
Cleopatra is often admired for her iconic hair and makeup, but she also had a deep appreciation for nail beauty. Unlike the traditional practice of decorating hands with henna, she preferred to use it specifically on her nails.
In the 14th century, public baths served a role similar to modern-day clinics.
During the Middle Ages, public baths weren’t just for washing up, they also served as places for healing. People visited not only to bathe but also to receive basic medical treatments. Many bathhouse owners took on the role of healers, performing procedures like wound care, tooth extractions, cupping therapy, and applying poultices.
Even though some bath attendants had specialized training, doctors often looked down on them, questioning their methods and affordability. However, these bathhouse healers were the ones providing essential medical care to the poor, making treatment accessible to those who couldn’t afford a physician. By the 16th century, public baths started to decline in popularity, as people began to believe that crowded spaces contributed to the spread of disease.
The ancient Romans used perfumes infused with patchouli.
The Egyptians were known as the masters of perfume in the ancient world. Their expertise in crafting fragrances and aromatic oils influenced both Ancient Greece and the Roman Empire, making scented products highly desirable. However, for a long time, the exact ingredients used by these early perfumers remained a mystery.
That changed when researchers discovered a quartz vessel inside an ancient tomb, still containing traces of perfume. Scientific analysis revealed that the fragrance was made from patchouli and dated back to the first century. Since this plant only grew in India, it’s likely that the perfume belonged to a wealthy and high-status family.
In the 19th century, being a “corns cutter” was considered a high-status profession.
Long before that, people relied on home remedies like beef suet, ground frankincense, and fig juice to treat foot corns. The famous Hippocrates took a more direct approach, advocating for removing corns completely and even designing specialized skin scrapers for the job.
By the 17th century, those skilled in corn removal were earning a respectable income, and hiring a personal foot specialist became a mark of wealth and status. The profession gained even more recognition after the publication of Chiropodologia in 1774, which helped establish chiropody as a legitimate field. By the 19th century, even royalty like Napoleon and Queen Victoria had their own private foot care experts to keep their feet in top condition.
Hair removal was far from simple in the past.
The ancient Romans placed a huge emphasis on appearance, believing that unkempt hair and body hair were completely unacceptable. Both men and women were willing to dedicate a lot of time to maintaining a polished appearance through various beauty and hygiene rituals.
One of the most common hair removal techniques was plucking with basic tweezers. This method was effective but not painless. It was often done in public baths, where professional “pluckers” handled the job, ensuring that Romans stayed smooth.
During the Middle Ages, women still sought ways to remove body hair, despite society’s disapproval. Plucking hair from the chin or neck was even considered a sin, requiring women to confess it during religious confession.
Aside from using tweezers, they also experimented with homemade hair removal mixtures. One particularly unusual recipe included a blend of ant eggs, arsenic sulfide, ivy resin, and vinegar, which was applied to unwanted hair, though the safety of such methods was highly questionable.
By the 19th century, hair removal methods became more extreme, but safety wasn’t exactly a priority. Some women turned to drastic techniques in hopes of permanently stopping hair growth. One method involved piercing the hair follicle with a fine needle dipped in a solution of silver nitrate or a mixture of carbolic acid and olive oil. It was believed that this would destroy the hair at the root, preventing it from growing back.
Soap factories existed over 1,000 years ago.
Soap has been around for 5,000 years, but there’s no clear evidence that early civilizations used it for personal hygiene. Instead, it was primarily used to clean wool before dyeing. The Romans also made soap, but they preferred to remove sweat and dirt using metal or wooden scrapers rather than washing with it.
The first version of modern soap emerged in the 7th century, and soap-making became a profitable business. Factories produced it by mixing olive oil with saltwort ash and cooking the mixture for a week. Once poured into shallow molds, the soap took 10 days to harden and was then cut into bars before drying for another two months.
Toothpicks have been around for much longer than you might think.
The toothpick is one of the oldest hygiene tools in history. Anthropologists discovered tiny scratches on Neanderthal teeth, suggesting they used simple tools to clean between them. However, toothpicks weren’t just for hygiene, they also carried status and even danger in the past.
Legend has it that King Agathocles of Greece met his end due to a poisoned toothpick. During the Middle Ages and beyond, nobles carried ornate metal toothpicks, which were often included in dowries for noblewomen. It wasn’t until the 1870s that toothpicks became widely available to the public, thanks to Charles Forster, who opened the first factory dedicated to mass-producing them.
Many things we consider modern inventions have actually been around for much longer than we realize. Here are some so-called “modern” things that have actually existed for centuries!