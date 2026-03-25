Mega Bridge Could Successfully Link Africa and Asia—But There’s a Catch

The proposed structure will stretch across the Red Sea, transforming how people, goods, and ideas move between regions. If completed, it could redefine global connectivity in a way few projects ever have. And yes, it’s as ambitious as it sounds. At the heart of this plan is a multi-billion-dollar megaproject often referred to as the “Moses Bridge.”

It will span the Strait of Tiran, linking Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt with Ras Hamid in Saudi Arabia. This location is strategically important, sitting at the crossroads of Africa and Asia, where even small improvements in transport can have massive ripple effects.