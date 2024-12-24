Alyssa Milano Shares Makeup Free Birthday Selfie, but One Detail Leaves Fans Bothered

Alyssa Milano, best known for being on Charmed, Grey's Anatomy and more, turned 52 earlier in December. Like before, she shared a social media post celebrating her birthday and people flipped at her makeup free picture, giving her all sorts of complement. Some fans on Facebook had a different reaction to her no makeup, no filter selfie.

American actress and activist Alyssa Milano first burst into Hollywood when she played teenager Samantha Micelli in Who's the Boss? Her roles as Jennifer Mancini in Melrose Place and Phoebe Halliwell in Charmed came soon after, and established her as one of the rising stars on the silver screen. Earlier in December, on the 19th, she turned 52, and as has been a tradition of sorts for the past few years, she shared a makeup free selfie with her fans on her social media accounts.

She shared one last year as well, when she turned 51, looking rather fresh-faced in her pajamas, writing, “Today is my birthday! #nomakeupselfie #nofilter #iwokeuplikethis” She even shared how she was not going to say that she was turning 51, but rather she had reached “Level 51!” Even for her big 5-0, Milano shared a candid snap with a caption similar to this year’s, writing, “This is 50. No filter. No touching up. No makeup. I will spend this day, the same as every day. I will move a little, love a lot, be of service, and count my blessings.” On the same note, she's shared a stunning picture, as she turned 52 in 2024.

For her recent birthday, Milano looked up confidently into the selfie camera, writing, “This is 52. No make up [sic]. No filters. Happiness.” Addressing her 3.8 million followers on Instagram, the mother-of-two continued, “I love you all. Even the trolls. If you can hate a stranger—I can love a stranger. So… I love you.” She also added an edit to the post, writing, “Edit: yes, my eyebrows are micro-bladed.” She also switched off comments on Instagram, but several of her fans on Facebook left her many compliments, like, “Gosh, I had the biggest crush on you when I was a kid. You still got it!” Another wrote, “52 looks fabulous on you all natural. I join the 50s club next year.” That said, a few fans had issues with her caption, and felt it was a little too pointed.

One fan wrote, slightly disappointed, “I have always loved you, but this rubbed me so wrong. Filters I guess are for those of us who can’t afford all the 'treatments' you have had. Please don’t say no filters, maybe no makeup and feeling good.” Another felt the same, writing, “Always been a fan… and I’ve been a fan of filters for 4.5 years. You do whatever makes you money.” Many stood up for her, with one commenting, “At the risk of backlash, these are also medical grade products. Please do whatever makes your little heart happy. You have one life, one body. Do with it as you wish. You want to try fillers, makeup, filter, laser; just do you. Make yourself happy. Not a soul out here is living your life but you. With that said, she's beautiful with or without.” Meanwhile, Alyssa Milano shared a follow-up post, showing her fans why it was “one special birthday!”

