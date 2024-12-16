Marisa Tomei Dubbed “Vampire” at 60 by Fans Who Want to Know Her Secret to Youth

Marisa Tomei, or Aunt May as the current generation knows her from the Spider-Man trilogy, turned 60 on December 4, 2024 with hardly any fanfare. While she kept her celebrations under wraps, even on her social media accounts, one X account congratulated her with a video. The fan reactions to the video, with Marisa looking ageless, were absolutely OTT, and we are loving it.

PacificCoastNews / EAST NEWS

Recently, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress set the internet on fire when a birthday post dedicated to her went viral on X, formerly Twitter. In the video, Marisa is seen wearing a black dress with lace panel inserts, sitting on a couch. She then kicks up a bare leg, twice, before lowering and looking sassily at the camera with a hair flip. Fans and X users came together, clearly stunned by the youthfulness of the now 60-year-old. The account @AuxGod_ posted the said video of Marisa, along with the caption, “Happy 60th Birthday Marisa Tomei.” Fans simply could not get enough.

There were plenty of fan reactions, with one writing, “She looks younger than most 30-year-olds.” Another wrote, “Marisa Tomei and Susanna Hoffs will remain undefeated. 500 years from now there will be men creating art in their honor. The Second Renaissance will begin with men making Classical marble statues depicting these gorgeous American women at the peak of the American era.” Yet another fan questioned, “What does Marisa do to look like that?”

Of course, Tomei could be least bothered. When questioned earlier this year about how she felt about turning 60, the My Cousin Vinny star had a very straightforward answer to give, saying, “I think it’s a silly thing to be quantified by.” She also had this advice to give to her younger self, saying, “My advice to my younger self is keep partying and keep having fun, and do all the late nights and do everything that comes across your plate. That’s the time to do it, really.” For now, though, she’s doing theater and calls movies her “side hustle.”

Plenty of fans noted that they’ve loved her for years, from the very first time she won an Academy Award playing Mona Lisa Vito in 1992’s My Cousin Vinny. One besotted X user wrote, “I was in love with her in the mid-90s. Now it looks like I’ll be in love with her until she’s in her mid-90s.” Another wrote “lifelong crush,” along with a video of Tomei in My Cousin Vinny.

More fans wanted to know the secret to her youthful appearance, as one queried, “What in the fountain of youth magic is this?” while another called her, “the hottest 60-year-old on the planet.” The Wrestler actress revealed her secret to her youthful glow in an earlier interview, and is surprisingly simple and devoid of skin treatments. “I don’t really do that,” she explained. “I just never got in the groove. As I’m getting older, I realize that I need it more, but I still have to work at making it more a part of my routine.” Because she has sensitive skin, Marisa further noted that she has to “steer clear of some things.” But when she does treat herself, she goes all in on “a good facial massage,” preferably once that makes her fall asleep. Given her eternal youth, it’s no wonder fans are calling her a “vampire,” but only in a good way.