Best Looks at the 2024 BAFTAs: From the Most Elegant to the Most Striking

People
9 hours ago

Annually, the BAFTAs bring together the year’s most accomplished actors for a celebration of their work. It’s a prime opportunity for guests to display their elegant and exquisite sense of style. This year was no exception, with celebrities showcasing a range of stunning ensembles and audacious choices that are bound to make a lasting impression in the fashion world.

15. Emma Stone

ABACA/Abaca/East News, ABACA/Abaca/East News

14. Cate Blanchett

ABACA/Abaca/East News, Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

13. Naomi Campbell

ABACA/Abaca/East News, ABACA/Abaca/East News

12. Da’Vine Joy Randolph

ABACA/Abaca/East News, ABACA/Abaca/East News

11. Emma Corrin

AA/ABACA/Abaca/East News, AA/ABACA/Abaca/East News

10. Sophie Ellis-Bextor

ABACA/Abaca/East News, Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

9. Dua Lipa

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News, Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

8. Vera Wang

ABACA/Abaca/East News, Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

7. Rosamund Pike

ABACA/Abaca/East News, ABACA/Abaca/East News

6. Bryce Dallas Howard

AA/ABACA/Abaca/East News, ABACA/Abaca/East News

5. Florence Pugh

4. Taylor Russell

ABACA/Abaca/East News, Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News, Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

3. Emily Blunt

ABACA/Abaca/East News, Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

2. Lily Collins

ABACA/Abaca/East News, ABACA/Abaca/East News

1. Margot Robbie

ABACA/Abaca/East News, Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Another unforgettable fashion spectacle that made its mark in 2024 was the Grammys awards. Celebrities once again graced the red carpet, showcasing dazzling outfits that captivated audiences worldwide. We meticulously ranked their looks, capturing the essence of each star’s unique style and flair.

Preview photo credit ABACA/Abaca/East News, SOPA Images Limited / Alamy Stock Photo, Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News, Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads