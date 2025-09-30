I Chose My Stepmom Over My Mom in the Delivery Room, Now Everyone Hates Me

“Hi, <strong>Bright Side

I don’t know if I messed up my entire life in a single moment, but here it goes.

I’m Kyley, 20. My parents divorced when I was 7, and since then, I lived with my mom. She raised me alone for years, and while we had the usual mother—daughter fights, I always thought we had a decent relationship. When I turned 18, my dad remarried a woman named Rita. She’s a gynecologist, and as I got older and became pregnant with my first child, we actually grew pretty close.

Fast forward to my pregnancy: my due date was approaching, and I had to decide who I wanted with me in the delivery room. Because Rita is a doctor, and specifically a gynecologist, I felt much safer having her there. It wasn’t about replacing my mom. I genuinely thought my mom wouldn’t be interested in watching me give birth, because she had never mentioned wanting to be there. In my head, it wasn’t even a competition. It was about who could make me feel safe.

So I asked Rita to be with me. I didn’t invite my mom.

When the big day came, Rita held my hand through every contraction. She coached me, helped calm me down, and was honestly amazing. I gave birth to my son, and for a moment, I was overwhelmed with joy. I reached for my phone to call my mom and share the news, thinking she’d be happy regardless. That’s when I saw the text that shattered everything:

‘You showed me I’m not a family, so I’m letting your real family take care of you. Please never call me again, your things will be delivered to your dad’s home.’

I froze. My mom was furious that I hadn’t asked her to be there. She felt betrayed—like I had cut her out of the most important moment of my life on purpose.”