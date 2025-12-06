I Refused to Split the Bill on the Business Trip Because I’m Vegan—Everyone at Work Is Furious

Hey Bright Side,

I never thought a simple dinner would make my entire office furious with me, but here we are.

We were on a business trip last week, and the whole team went out to a restaurant. Because I’m vegan, I quietly ordered my own salad (nothing fancy, just something I could actually eat). Meanwhile, everyone else ordered multiple meat-heavy appetizers and steaks like the company was paying (it wasn’t).

When the bill came, they wanted to split it evenly. I refused. I said, calmly, that I wasn’t paying for meat dishes I didn’t eat. My boss raised his eyebrows and said, “Stop the childish behavior. No one is actually vegan. Just pay your share.”

Then HR, the same HR rep who never hides her dislike for me, jumped in and said I was “creating division” and accused me of trying to “make a scene to feel special.” The whole team fell silent, and suddenly I was the “problem employee” for not wanting to pay for ribs and wings I never touched.

I paid for my salad and nothing else. The next morning, I found out the group chat was blowing up with comments about how I “made the company look bad,” “ruined the vibe,” and “should’ve just paid like an adult.”

Now I feel isolated at work. My boss barely talks to me, HR is acting like I did something wrong, and a few coworkers are giving me the cold shoulder. I’m starting to wonder if standing my ground was even worth all this hostility. Did I really overreact?

— Dani