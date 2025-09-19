I Refused to Eat Meat at a Work Lunch, Now HR Is Involved

Dear Bright Side,

I’ve been working in a marketing company for 5 months.

Yesterday, we went on a work lunch with a huge potential client. He owns a large company and landing him would have been a big win for us. He chose the restaurant, a fancy steakhouse downtown.

The meeting started well, but when the waiter came to take our orders, I didn’t ask for anything. My boss asked why I’m not eating, and I explained, “I’m vegan. I’ll just drink juice.”

They all went quiet, then my boss smiled.

When I returned to the office, I was speechless, we all got an email saying: “Each employee is required to kindly inform us of their dietary preferences and restrictions. Thank you.”

An hour later, HR asked to see me. I froze when I found out that the important potential client had decided not to work with us.

Turns out he has a strong preference for meat and plans to expand into the meat industry in the coming years. My comment about being vegan led him to believe our company’s values weren’t aligned with his, so he chose a different marketing firm.

I was stunned. I never imagined my personal dietary choice could cost us a client.

My boss hasn’t said anything to me, but I feel awkward knowing my comment indirectly influenced the outcome. At the same time, I don’t believe dietary preferences should have anything to do with work.

Was I too honest by revealing my preference?

Should I have handled this situation differently?

Sincerely,

Laura D.